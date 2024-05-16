Trending
May 16, 2024 / 10:38 AM

'Never Let Go' trailer: Halle Berry faces evil in new thriller

By Annie Martin
Halle Berry stars in the new psychological thriller-horror film "Never Let Go." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
May 16 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Never Let Go.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Halle Berry.

Never Let Go is a psychological thriller-horror film directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Horns).

Berry stars as a mother with twin sons (Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins), whose only protection against a supernatural evil is their house and their family's protective bond.

"Needing to stay connected at all times -- even tethering themselves with ropes -- they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival," an official synopsis reads.

Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produce the film with Aja and Dan Levine (Arrival), with Berry as an executive producer.

Never Let Go opens in theaters Sept. 27.

Berry most recently starred in the 2022 sci-fi thriller Moonfall.

