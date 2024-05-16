1 of 3 | Blake Lively plays Lily Bloom in "It Ends with Us." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film It Ends with Us. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. Advertisement

It Ends with Us is a romantic drama based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

Lively stars as Lily Bloom, "a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business."

"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents' relationship. When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer is set to the Taylor Swift song "My Tears Ricochet," which appears on the singer's 2020 album, Folklore.

It Ends with Us is written by Christy Hall and directed by Baldoni. Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and Amy Morton also star, with Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter to play a young Lily and Atlas.

The film opens in theaters Aug. 9.

