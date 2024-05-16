Anya Taylor-Joy goes glam at 'Furiosa' premiere in Cannes

1 of 6 | Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Wednesday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Taylor-Joy channeled Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and other classic Hollywood stars in a strapless champagne-colored ball gown. She accessorized with diamond Tiffany & Co. jewelry and completed her look with a sleek updo and red lipstick.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by Furiosa writer and director George Miller, producer Doug Mitchell, composer Tom Holkenborg, and cast members Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Alyla Browne.

Hemsworth broke the black tie dress code by wearing a white jacket and shirt with black pants.

The actor's wife, Elsa Pataky, Miller's wife, Margaret Sixel, actress, director and Cannes jury president Greta Gerwig, actress Faye Dunaway and model Naomi Campbell were among the other stars in attendance.

Furiosa received a six-minute standing ovation at the festival.

"We worked very hard on this film, and it'll be very interesting to see what you make of it," Miller told the audience. "Thank you for having us."

Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth and Miller returned to the red carpet Thursday for the Cannes Film Festival photocall and press conference for Furiosa. Taylor-Joy wore a cream-colored skirt and cropped jacket with a beaded headdress.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a spinoff and prequel to Max Mad: Fury Road (2015). The film provides an origin story for Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

Taylor-Joy stars as a younger Furiosa, who is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers as a child and falls into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Hemsworth).

Furiosa opens in theaters May 24. Warner Bros. released a trailer for the film in March.

