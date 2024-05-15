Trending
May 15, 2024 / 6:39 PM

Netflix orders 'Happy Gilmore' sequel with Adam Sandler

By Karen Butler
Adam Sandler is set to reprise his starring role in a sequel to the 1996 comedy, "Happy Gilmore." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a sequel to the 1996 comedy, Happy Gilmore.

Adam Sandler will once again star as the titular, hot-tempered pro hockey player-turned-golfer.

"He's bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators," the streaming service said on its Tudum Wednesday.

"It's currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore's golf career, but one thing's for sure: In the real world, at least, Happy Gilmore is a legend. Even the world's best golfers agree."

No additional casting has been announced yet.

Christopher McDonald, Carl Weathers, Allen Covert and Robert Smigel co-starred in the original movie.

