Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 15, 2024 / 2:07 PM

'Blackwater Lane' trailer: Minka Kelly stars in thriller based on book

By Annie Martin
Minka Kelly stars in "Blackwater Lane," a new film based on the B.A. Paris novel "The Breakdown." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 3 | Minka Kelly stars in "Blackwater Lane," a new film based on the B.A. Paris novel "The Breakdown." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is introducing the new film Blackwater Lane.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Minka Kelly and Dermot Mulroney.

Advertisement

Blackwater Lane is a psychological thriller based on the best-selling novel The Breakdown by B.A. Paris.

Kelly (Friday Night Lights) plays Cass, a woman who, after witnessing a tragedy on a dangerous country road, is visited by a ghostly presence and begins to question her sanity.

"As these otherworldly experiences intensify, Cass is drive closer to the brink until she begins to assemble the pieces of a horrific plot against her," an official description reads.

Mulroney (Shameless) plays Cass' husband, Matthew, with Maggie Grace (Lost) as Cass' best friend.

Blackwater Lane is directed by Jeff Celentano, with Elizabeth Fowler, Warren Ostengard and Lucinda Thakrar as producers.

"Blackwater Lane is an intelligent female driven thriller set in the British countryside with lots of layers and a very modern twist," Fowler previously said.

The movie opens in select theaters and is available on digital and on demand June 21.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wicked': Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande sing in new trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Wicked': Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande sing in new trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- "Wicked," a new film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, opens in November.
Movie review: 'IF' squanders imagination
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'IF' squanders imagination
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- "IF," in theaters Friday, makes a noble attempt to create an original, imaginative family film, but gets as lost in its rules and purpose as the most convoluted franchise movies.
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
May 14 (UPI) -- "Megalopolis," a new film written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Adam Driver, opens this year.
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Matt Damon attend 'IF' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Matt Damon attend 'IF' premiere
May 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and other stars of "IF" attended the film's New York premiere.
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cry over 'Wicked' characters
Movies // 2 days ago
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande cry over 'Wicked' characters
May 13 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a featurette for "Wicked" on Monday that showed stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande becoming emotional over their roles in the musical.
'Downton Abbey 3' movie now in the works
Movies // 2 days ago
'Downton Abbey 3' movie now in the works
May 13 (UPI) -- Focus Features and Carnival Films have announced plans to release a third "Downton Abbey" movie.
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
LOS ANGELES, May 13 (UPI) -- "Back to Black," in theaters Friday, falls into the usual musician biopic traps in dramatizing Amy Winehouse's life.
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
May 12 (UPI) -- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Piranha,' 'Little Shop' filmmaker Roger Corman dead at 98
Movies // 3 days ago
'Piranha,' 'Little Shop' filmmaker Roger Corman dead at 98
May 12 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Roger Corman -- whose films include "The Masque of the Red Death" and the original, non-musical version of "The Little Shop of Horrors" -- has died at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 98.
Sasha Pieterse says she obsessed over playing troubled twins in 'Image of You'
Movies // 4 days ago
Sasha Pieterse says she obsessed over playing troubled twins in 'Image of You'
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Sasha Pieterse told UPI she wanted to play a dual role in "The Image of You" because the film blends familiar storytelling genres, while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
Famous birthdays for May 15: George Brett, Andy Murray
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
'The Boys,' 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' renewed at Prime Video
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Famous birthdays for May 14: George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement