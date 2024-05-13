Advertisement
Movies
May 13, 2024 / 9:42 AM

'Downton Abbey 3' movie now in the works

By Karen Butler
A third "Downton Abbey" film is now in the works. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A third "Downton Abbey" film is now in the works. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Focus Features and Carnival Films have announced plans to release a third Downton Abbey movie.

The films are sequels to the hit British costume drama, which ran from 2010 to 2015.

Advertisement

Returning from the beloved franchise will be Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Paul Giamatti.

Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan will join for the third, as-yet-untitled movie.

Maggie Smith's iconic character, Violet, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, died in the last movie, 2022's Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Series creator Julian Fellowes is writing the screenplay and producing the project, while Simon Curtis is onboard to direct.

No release date for the third movie has been announced yet.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Back to Black' oversimplifies Amy Winehouse
LOS ANGELES, May 13 (UPI) -- "Back to Black," in theaters Friday, falls into the usual musician biopic traps in dramatizing Amy Winehouse's life.
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
May 12 (UPI) -- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Piranha,' 'Little Shop' filmmaker Roger Corman dead at 98
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Piranha,' 'Little Shop' filmmaker Roger Corman dead at 98
May 12 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Roger Corman -- whose films include "The Masque of the Red Death" and the original, non-musical version of "The Little Shop of Horrors" -- has died at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 98.
Sasha Pieterse says she obsessed over playing troubled twins in 'Image of You'
Movies // 2 days ago
Sasha Pieterse says she obsessed over playing troubled twins in 'Image of You'
NEW YORK, May 10 (UPI) -- Sasha Pieterse told UPI she wanted to play a dual role in "The Image of You" because the film blends familiar storytelling genres, while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson begin production on 'Afterburn'
Movies // 2 days ago
Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson begin production on 'Afterburn'
May 10 (UPI) -- Black Bear announced the start of production on "Afterburn," a comic book movie starring Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson and Olga Kurylenko.
Disney's 'Zombies 4' adds 5 new cast members, vampires
Movies // 2 days ago
Disney's 'Zombies 4' adds 5 new cast members, vampires
LOS ANGELES, May 10 (UPI) -- "Zombies" franchise star Chandler Kinney told UPI the upcoming "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" includes 5 new cast members and sends the zombies and werewolves off to college.
Prime Video orders 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel
Movies // 3 days ago
Prime Video orders 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel
May 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a sequel to its 2023 movie, "Red, White & Royal Blue."
Therapy helped Letitia Wright with 'Aisha,' subsequent roles
Movies // 3 days ago
Therapy helped Letitia Wright with 'Aisha,' subsequent roles
LOS ANGELES, May 10 (UPI) -- "Black Panther" star Letitia Wright said she used therapy while playing a Nigerian immigrant in "Aisha," in theaters and digital VOD Friday, and has continued therapy in subsequent roles.
Eric Bana: 'Dry 2' mystery dredges up past trauma for investigator Aaron Falk
Movies // 3 days ago
Eric Bana: 'Dry 2' mystery dredges up past trauma for investigator Aaron Falk
NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Eric Bana says the missing-persons case that his character tackles in the new mystery movie, "Force of Nature: The Dry 2," dredges up a long-buried trauma from the past of Australian federal agent Aaron Falk.
'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn face 'end of days'
Movies // 3 days ago
'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn face 'end of days'
May 9 (UPI) -- "A Quiet Place: Day One," a spinoff and prequel to the "Quiet Place" movies, opens in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
New Reba McEntire comedy, 'Wicked' special set at NBC while 'Suits' spinoff still pending
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City random act of violence
Swiss pop star Nemo wins Eurovision; contest rife with controversy
Swiss pop star Nemo wins Eurovision; contest rife with controversy
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
Heart attack kills punk rock frontman, guitar player and producer Steve Albini
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
'Planet of the Apes' tops North American box office with $56.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement