May 10, 2024 / 7:40 AM

Prime Video orders 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel

By Karen Butler
Nicholas Galitzine is returning for the sequel to his hit 2023 rom-com, "Red, White &amp; Royal Blue." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nicholas Galitzine is returning for the sequel to his hit 2023 rom-com, "Red, White & Royal Blue." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 10 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced it ordered a sequel to its 2023 movie, Red, White & Royal Blue.

"It's official, a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works," the streaming service's X post said Thursday.

The film stars Uma Thurman, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

The movies are based on Casey McQuiston's best-selling novel about a fictional son of the President of the United States, who falls in love with a British prince.

McQuiston is writing the follow-up with the original movie's scribe Matthew Lopez.

Perez is known for his roles in The Kissing Booth and Minx, while Galitzine has recently been seen in Mary & George and The Idea of You.

