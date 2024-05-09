May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film A Quiet Place: Day One.
The studio shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic thriller Thursday featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.
A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the Quiet Place movies directed by John Krasinski and starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
The new film takes place in New York prior to the events of A Quiet Place (2018), on "day one" of the alien invasion by sightless monsters that hunt by sound.
The trailer shows Nyong'o's character flee with her cat alongside a character played by Quinn (Stranger Things) as aliens rain down from the sky and terrorize humans in the streets of New York City.
The pair later meet a man who calls the disaster the "end of days."
Djimon Hounsou reprises his role from A Quiet Place Part II (2020).
Paramount shared a first trailer for the film in February.
A Quiet Place: Day One is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, with Krasinski, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller as producers.
The film opens in theaters June 28.