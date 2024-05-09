Trending
May 9, 2024 / 10:51 AM

'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn face 'end of days'

By Annie Martin
Lupita Nyong'o (R) and Joseph Quinn star in the "Quiet Place" prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Lupita Nyong'o (R) and Joseph Quinn star in the "Quiet Place" prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film A Quiet Place: Day One.

The studio shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic thriller Thursday featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the Quiet Place movies directed by John Krasinski and starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

The new film takes place in New York prior to the events of A Quiet Place (2018), on "day one" of the alien invasion by sightless monsters that hunt by sound.

The trailer shows Nyong'o's character flee with her cat alongside a character played by Quinn (Stranger Things) as aliens rain down from the sky and terrorize humans in the streets of New York City.

The pair later meet a man who calls the disaster the "end of days."

Djimon Hounsou reprises his role from A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

Paramount shared a first trailer for the film in February.

A Quiet Place: Day One is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, with Krasinski, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller as producers.

The film opens in theaters June 28.

Lupita Nyong'o turns 40: a look back

Lupita Nyong'o attends a screening of "12 Years a Slave" at the Directors Guild of America in West Hollywood, Calif., on October 14, 2013. Nyong'o portrayed Patsey in the film, which is based on a true story of one man's struggle in the pre-Civil War United States. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

