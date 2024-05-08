1 of 3 | Alicia Vikander (R) and Jude Law star in the new film "Firebrand." Photo by Larry Horricks courtesy of Roadside

May 8 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions is teasing the new film Firebrand. The studio shared a trailer and first-look photos for the movie Wednesday featuring Alicia Vikander and Jude Law. Advertisement

Firebrand is based on the novel Queen's Gambit by Elizabeth Fremantle. The film adaptation is written by Henrietta Ashworth and Jessica Ashworth and directed by Karim Aïnouz.

Law and Vikander star as English monarch King Henry VIII and his sixth and final wife, Katherine Parr.

"In blood-soaked Tudor England, twice married, accomplished and educated Katherine Parr (Vikander) reluctantly agrees to become the sixth wife of the tyrannical King Henry VIII (Law). Her consent to marry him carries great personal risk, given that her predecessors are either vanquished, beheaded, or dead," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Katherine clash with Henry after she comes under suspicion for being sympathetic to radical Protestant beliefs.

"Knowing that even a whisper of scandal might lead to her downfall, Katherine must unleash her own scheme to fight for survival."

Eddie Marsan, Sam Riley, Amr Waked, Patsy Ferran and Erin Doherty also star.

Firebrand premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The film opens in theaters June 14.