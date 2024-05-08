Trending
May 8, 2024 / 1:10 PM

'Fancy Dance' trailer: Lily Gladstone searches for sister in new drama

By Annie Martin
"Fancy Dance," a new film starring "Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Lily Gladstone, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
May 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Fancy Dance.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Lily Gladstone and Isabel Deroy-Olson.

Fancy Dance is drama from Apple Original Films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023. The film marks the directorial debut of Erica Tremblay, who also co-wrote and produced the project.

Gladstone, an Oscar-nominated actress known for Killers of the Flower Moon, stars as Jax, a woman scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation on Oklahoma, who has cared for her niece Roki (Deroy-Olson) since her sister's disappearance.

At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki's grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), Jax and Roki hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki's mother in time for an upcoming powwow.

"What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Ryan Begay, Crystle Lightning, Audrey Wasilewski.

Fancy Dance opens in select theaters June 21 and will start streaming June 28 on Apple TV+.

