Advertisement
Movies
April 14, 2024 / 6:35 PM

'Civil War' tops North American box office with $25.7M

By Karen Butler
Kirsten Dunst (L) and Jesse Plemons attend the premiere of "Civil War" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kirsten Dunst (L) and Jesse Plemons attend the premiere of "Civil War" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Civil War -- starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Cailee Spaeny -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $25.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire with $15.5 million, followed by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at No. 3 with $5.8 million, Kung Fu Panda at No. 4 with $5.5 million and Dune: Part Two at No. 5 with $4.3 million.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Monkey Man at No. 6 with $4.1 million, The First Omen at No. 7 with $3.8 million, The Long Game at No. 8 with $1.39 million, Shrek 2 at No. 9 with $1.35 million and Suga at No. 10 with $991,000.

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons attend 'Civil War' premiere in LA

Cast members Kirsten Dunst (L), and her husband, Jesse Plemons attend the premiere of "Civil War" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 2, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paul Walter Hauser to play Chris Farley in Josh Gad-directed biopic
Movies // 1 day ago
Paul Walter Hauser to play Chris Farley in Josh Gad-directed biopic
April 13 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser is set to play late comedian Chris Farley in a film to be directed by "Frozen" and "Book of Mormon" star Josh Gad.
Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg sing about new 'Garfield Movie'
Movies // 2 days ago
Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg sing about new 'Garfield Movie'
April 12 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a music video for "The Garfield Movie" on Friday. Keith Urban sings and Snoop Dogg raps for the track.
Eugenio Derbez: 'Speedy Gonzales' movie fell apart because 'studios are afraid'
Movies // 2 days ago
Eugenio Derbez: 'Speedy Gonzales' movie fell apart because 'studios are afraid'
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Eugenio Derbez was set to voice Speedy Gonzales in a movie, but says the project is on hold because Warner Bros. was afraid the animated character was offensive.
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- "Challengers," in theaters April 26, is a trite love story set in the world of competitive tennis that goes out of its way to make a simple story absurd.
'Young Woman and the Sea' trailer: Daisy Ridley plays historic swimmer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Young Woman and the Sea' trailer: Daisy Ridley plays historic swimmer
April 12 (UPI) -- "Young Woman and the Sea," a new film starring Daisy Ridley as swimmer Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, opens in May.
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Movies // 2 days ago
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
April 12 (UPI) -- Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt, Dennis Quaid and other stars were honored at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.
Dennis Quaid: 'Long Game' is 'about the American dream'
Movies // 2 days ago
Dennis Quaid: 'Long Game' is 'about the American dream'
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Dennis Quaid discusses his new movie "The Long Game," in theaters Friday. The film tells the true story of the San Felipe Mustangs, a high school golf team who prevailed against segregated country clubs.
'Babysitter's Dead' director: Remake worked better with Black characters
Movies // 2 days ago
'Babysitter's Dead' director: Remake worked better with Black characters
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Wade Allain-Marcus describes how remaking the film with Black characters added new creative opportunities to "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," in theaters Friday.
Donald Trump biopic, Coppola's 'Megalopolis' lead Cannes lineup
Movies // 3 days ago
Donald Trump biopic, Coppola's 'Megalopolis' lead Cannes lineup
April 11 (UPI) -- The Cannes Film Festival announced its festival lineup Thursday. The Donald Trump biopic, "The Apprentice," and Francis Ford Coppola passion project "Megalopolis" are among films in competition.
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in 'Mr. Manhattan'
Movies // 3 days ago
Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in 'Mr. Manhattan'
April 11 (UPI) -- Great American PureFlix announced the new movie "Mr. Manhattan" Thursday. Starring Alex and Carlos PenaVega, "Mr. Manhattan" premieres May 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Famous birthdays for April 14: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rob McElhenney
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Movie review: 'Challengers' makes Zendaya love triangle absurd
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
Ryan Gosling is odd man out in 'SNL' promo with Chris Stapleton
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement