April 13, 2024 / 3:29 AM

Paul Walter Hauser to play Chris Farley in Josh Gad-directed biopic

By Karen Butler
Paul Walter Hauser is set to star in a new biopic about the late comedian Chris Farley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Paul Walter Hauser is set to star in a new biopic about the late comedian Chris Farley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser is set to play late comedian Chris Farley in a film to be directed by Frozen and Book of Mormon star Josh Gad.

This will mark Gad's directorial debut.

The biopic will be based on the book, The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts, by Farley's brother Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, who cast Farley in the sketch-comedy show in the 1990s, is producing the movie.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber are penning the screenplay.

Farley died of a drug overdose in December 1997. He was 33.

His film credits include Tommy Boy, Black Sheep and Beverly Hills Ninja.

Hauser, 37, is known for his roles in I, Tonya, Richard Jewell, The Afterparty, Cobra Kai, Cruella and Black Bird.

