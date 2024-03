1 of 5 | Laura Dern is set to collaborate with her "Marriage Story" director again on a new Netflix project. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Emmy winner Billy Crudup and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Noah Baumbach's next film. The cast of the as-yet-untitled Netflix movie will also include the previously announced George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Advertisement

The streaming service has described the project as "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults."

Baumbach is directing the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

Baumbach previously collaborated with Dern on Marriage Story.

He is nominated for a screenwriting Oscar this year, along with his wife Greta Gerwig, for Barbie, which is also up for Best Picture.

