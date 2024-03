1 of 5 | Writer and director James Gunn has begun filming the new "Superman" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced that filming on the next Superman movie began this week. "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be -- coincidentally and unplanned -- Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote on Instagram Thursday. Advertisement

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025. #Superman #HappyBirthdayClark #LeapYear #UpUpandAway."

David Corenswet is playing the titular superhero, while Rachel Brosnahan will play reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult will play villain Lex Luthor.

Superman last appeared on the big screen in 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League. He was played by Henry Cavill.