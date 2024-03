1 of 5 | Scott Foley is set to star in a new Netflix movie called "La Dolce Villa." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Scandal alum Scott Foley, who will soon be seen in the political dramedy The Girls on the Bus, is set to star in the new Netflix romantic comedy film, La Dolce Villa. "Successful businessman, Eric, travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter, Olivia, from blowing her life savings on restoring a crumbling villa she purchased for 1 euro," a synopsis said. Advertisement

"Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance."

The cast also includes Violante Placido, Maia Reficco and Giuseppe Futia.

Mark Waters -- whose credits include Just Like Heaven and Freaky Friday -- is helming the film.

Foley has also starred in Felicity, Scrubs, Dawson's Creek, Grey's Anatomy and House.