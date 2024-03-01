Trending
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story

By Annie Martin
Madelaine Petsch stars in the horror film "The Strangers: Chapter 1." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Madelaine Petsch stars in the horror film "The Strangers: Chapter 1." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film The Strangers: Chapter 1.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror movie Friday featuring Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) and Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf).

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the third film in The Strangers franchise created by Bryan Bertino and provides an origin story for the Strangers, three masked psychopaths and home invaders.

The movie is the first installment in a planned standalone trilogy.

Petsch and Gutierrez star as Maya and Ryan, a couple celebrating their five-year anniversary with a road trip across the country. After their car breaks down, the pair are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin.

"Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive," an official description reads.

Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath also star.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland and directed by Renny Harlin. The film opens in theaters May 17.

The original Strangers opened in 2008 and was followed by the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night in 2018.

