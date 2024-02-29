1 of 3 | Rudy Mancuso (L) and Camila Mendes star in the romantic comedy "Música." Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Música. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Randy Mancuso and Camila Mendes. Advertisement

Música is a romantic comedy written by Mancuso and Dan Lagana and directed by Mancuso.

The film is described as "a coming-of-age love story" following an aspiring creator (Mancuso) with synesthesia, a phenomenon that allows him to experience music with all of his senses.

Mancuso's character "must come to terms with an uncertain future, while navigating the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture" in Newark, N.J., according to an official synopsis.

J.B Smoove and Francesca Reale also star.

Música will have its world premiere March 13 at SXSW festival and start streaming April 4 on Prime Video.

Mancuso is an actor and comedian who came to fame on Vine and YouTube, while Mendes is an actress known for playing Veronica Lodge on Riverdale.