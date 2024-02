1 of 6 | Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller stars in "Anatomy of a Fall." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hulu announced Wednesday that Anatomy of a Fall will stream March 22. Anatomy of a Fall is nominated for five Oscars including Best Pictures, Best Actress for Sandra Hüller, Best Director for Justine Triet, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. Hüller plays a woman on trial for the murder of her husband, who fell out the window of their house. The film is in German, English and French. Advertisement

Anatomy of a Fall won Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTA Awards, Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards, Best International Film at the Independent Spirit Awards, Best Screenplay and Motion Picture Non in the English Language and Golden Globes, and six César Awards.

Hüller won the César for Best Actress, Swann Arlaud for Supporting Actor, Triet for Best Director and her Original Screenplay with Arthur Harari and Best Editing.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palm d'Or and a special Palme Dog for the film's canine star, Messi.