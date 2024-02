1 of 3 | Sheldon Shepherd (L) and Kingsley Ben-Adir arrive on the red carpet for a screening of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Dotdash Meredith Screening Room on February 12 in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Biopic Bob Marley: One Love is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning an additional $13.5 million in a receipts between Friday and Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced. Coming in at No. 2 is Demon Slayer with $11.6 million, followed by Ordinary Angels at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Madame Web at No. 4 with $6 million and Migration at No. 5 with $3 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Argylle at No. 6 with $2.8 million, Wonka at No. 7 with $2.5 million, Drive-Away Dolls at No. 8 with $2.4 million, The Beekeeper at No. 9 with $2 million and The Chosen at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

