Feb. 22, 2024 / 7:21 AM

Amy Schumer, Will Forte to star in Netflix comedy 'Kinda Pregnant'

By Karen Butler
1 of 5 | Amy Schumer is set to star in the Netflix comedy "Kinda Pregnant." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer and Will Forte have signed on to star in the new Netflix comedy movie, Kinda Pregnant.

The ensemble will also include Jillian Bell, Damon Wayans Jr. and Brianne Howey.

"Jealous of her best friend's pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump...and accidentally meets the man of her dreams," a synopsis said.

Newcomer Julie Paiva penned the screenplay, which will be directed by Tyler Spindel, a producer whose credits include Chelsea Lately and Night of Too Many Stars.

Schumer and Adam Sandler are producing the project.

No release date has been announced yet.

