Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 21, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Movie review: 'Dune: Part Two' maintains high sci-fi standards

By Fred Topel
Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) returns in "Dune: Part Two." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
1 of 5 | Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) returns in "Dune: Part Two." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Dune: Part Two, in theaters March 1, drops viewers right back into the world of Dune. It is a seamless follow-up to 2021's first part, with some new additions to the tale.

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) have been living among the Fremen -- natives of the planet Arrakis. The Harkonnen empire is still trying to raid Arrakis for the planet's valuable resource: spice.

Advertisement

Action ensues quickly as the Fremen attack Harkkonen harvesting equipment in epic desert battles. Dune: Part Two doesn't spend any time catching up new viewers, as it clearly is intended for people who are following the story from Part One.

This is respectful of the Dune audience, although even having seen Dune two years ago, or recently, it is still a lot to remember. Dune: Part One already was stuffed with terminology and mythology that could require a glossary, but the stakes are clear even if one doesn't follow the nitty-gritty.

Advertisement

Science-fiction that looks real has become less of a novelty since 2001 and Star Wars. What sets director Denis Villeneuve's rendition of Dune apart from the usual special effects fantasy is that it is designed more for function than appearance.

Villeneuve uses the technology not to create an animated fantasy, but to render what Dune could look like if armies and industries were operating what author Frank Herbert described.

To traverse or mine vast deserts requires heavy machinery, and the film conveys the weight of those lumbering machines. Arrakis is inhabited by sand worms, and those giant creatures, too, are lumbering beasts.

Even walking on desert sand is hard, and the actors convey the effort they're making to adapt to the environment.

In Part One, Paul dreamed of a Fremen girl, Chani (Zendaya) and only met her at the end of the film. When Part Two picks up, they are not yet in love.

Chani is still skeptical of a royal outsider, and her standoffishness makes their relationship more interesting. Paul proves himself to her in the field, aiding the Fremen and proving valuable in battle.

Advertisement

Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem) believes Paul can fulfill a prophecy that will free the Fremen. Paul and Chani oppose using mythology to manipulate people, to which Stilgar essentially counters that if Paul plays his role, the prophecy will be true.

Though Herbert may have intended Paul to prove himself to be the messiah, the film leaves the accuracy of the prophecy ambiguous enough to interpret either way. Stilgar could be right or Paul just could be using the prophecy to achieve his ends.

This is still a world in which some characters employ psychic powers, so who's to say what is religion and what is physics in science-fiction?

New characters join the story, like the Emperor (Christopher Walken) above Baron Harkonen (Stellan Skarsgard). The Emperor's daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) gets involved, employing psychics like Lady Margot (Léa Seydoux) to inform the empire.

The Baron makes his nephew, Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), governor of Arrakis, but really Feyd-Rautha will be the muscle to squash any rebellion.

Though they are all striking, the film can only visit new characters sporadically. It mainly stays with Paul and the Fremen.

The new characters make all of their moments count, though. Each gets a tad more screen time in this movie than Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista) gets in both movies combined.

Advertisement

Dune: Part Two is the continuation of the story promised by Part One. It still tees up more story from future Herbert books, and if the quality of presentation remains this high, further adventures of Dune will be welcome.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oscar-nominated 'Zone of Interest' available on VOD Tuesday
Movies // 22 hours ago
Oscar-nominated 'Zone of Interest' available on VOD Tuesday
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A24 announced Tuesday that "The Zone of Interest" is now available on video-on-demand, ahead of its competition at the Oscars.
'Aquaman 2' to stream Feb. 27 on Max
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Aquaman 2' to stream Feb. 27 on Max
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Max announced the Feb. 27 streaming premiere of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on Tuesday.
'Irish Wish' trailer: Lindsay Lohan becomes bride-to-be in Netflix rom-com
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Irish Wish' trailer: Lindsay Lohan becomes bride-to-be in Netflix rom-com
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "Irish Wish," a romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Ed Speelers, is coming to Netflix.
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
NEW YORK, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson told UPi he wanted to play a struggling single dad in "Ordinary Angels" because he was so unlike the heroes he has played in "Reacher," "Titans" and "Smallville."
'Borderlands' movie cast assembles in first-look photo
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Borderlands' movie cast assembles in first-look photo
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis star in "Borderlands," a new movie based on the video game series.
'Civil War': Alex Garland action drama gets new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Civil War': Alex Garland action drama gets new trailer
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "Civil War," a new film directed by Alex Garland and starring Kirsten Dunst, opens in April.
Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series
Movies // 1 day ago
Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Mendes will direct four biopics told from the perspectives of Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "The Tearsmith," a new film starring Simone Baldassari and Caterina Ferioli, is coming to Netflix.
Oscar nominated 'Nimona' free to watch on YouTube
Movies // 1 day ago
Oscar nominated 'Nimona' free to watch on YouTube
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the full film "Nimona" on YouTube Monday.
'Shirley' trailer: Regina King runs for president as Shirley Chisholm
Movies // 2 days ago
'Shirley' trailer: Regina King runs for president as Shirley Chisholm
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "Shirley," a new film directed by John Ridley and starring Regina King, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement