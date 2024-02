1 of 5 | Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) tends to her garden while prisoners are held in Auschwitz next door. Photo courtesy of A24

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A24 announced Tuesday that The Zone of Interest is now available to watch at home. Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube list a video-on-demand price of $19.99, which is standard for new releases. The Zone of Interest stars Christian Friedel as an Auschwitz commandant and Sandra Hüller as his wife. The film depicts their luxurious life just on the outskirts of the concentration camp, without ever going inside. Advertisement

Jonathan Glazer adapted Martin Amis's book and directed The Zone of Interest. It is nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture, Best International Feature, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

UPI's review also praised that sound, which puts gunshots and anguished cries from Auschwitz victims in the background of the soundscape.

The film won BAFTAs for Outstanding British Film of the Year and Outstanding Film not in the English Language. It also won four Cannes awards several film critics societies, including the Los Angeles Film Critics who named it Best Picture of the year.