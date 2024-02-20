Trending
Feb. 20, 2024

'Aquaman 2' to stream Feb. 27 on Max

By Fred Topel
Jason Momoa returns in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures and DC Comics
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Tuesday. The sequel will premiere on the streaming service Feb. 27.

The sequel finds Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) return for revenge against Aquaman Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Arthur now has an infant son with Mera (Amber Heard) but grows bored with the politics of being King of Atlantis.

Defeating Black Manta requires breaking Arthur's brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) out of prison. Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren also return, along with the drumming octopus Topo.

Though considered a disappointment compared to the billion-dollar grossing 2018's Aquaman, UPI's review called the sequel a fun romp with Momoa's zealous performance. The film also represented the last appearance of this iteration of DC Comics characters as James Gunn relaunches the DC world with Superman: Legacy.

Lundgren also told UPI that his and Heard's roles were changed due to reshoots.

