'Aquaman 2' to stream Feb. 27 on Max

1 of 5 | Jason Momoa returns in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Photo courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures and DC Comics
Though considered a disappointment compared to the billion-dollar grossing 2018's Aquaman, UPI's review called the sequel a fun romp with Momoa's zealous performance. The film also represented the last appearance of this iteration of DC Comics characters as James Gunn relaunches the DC world with Superman: Legacy.
Jason Momoa (C), a cast member in "Conan the Barbarian," attends the premiere of the film with his girlfriend at the time, actress Lisa Bonet (R), and her daughter with Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoe Kravitz, at the Regal Theatre in Los Angeles on August 11, 2011. Bonet and Momoa have two children
together, daughter Lola Iolani and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo