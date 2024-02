1 of 5 | Nimona and Ballister Boldheart become friends. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the entire movie Nimona on its YouTube channel Monday. The film is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Nimona is the name of a shapeshifter (voice of Chloe Grace Moretz) who befriends Sir Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed). Ballister has been framed for killing the queen of their futuristic medieval kingdom. Advertisement

Nimona just wants to be Ballister's evil sidekick but Ballister insists on proving his innocence. In their adventure, Ballister and Nimona learn even more secrets about the kingdom.

Nimona made UPI's list of the Best Films of 2023, ahead of fellow animated Oscar nominees Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Robot Dreams. The film has been praised for its LGBTQ representation, both with Nimona as a trans character and Ballister with a male love interest.

Nimona is also available to Netflix subscribers.