Advertisement
Movies
Feb. 18, 2024 / 6:01 PM

'Bob Marley: One Love' tops North American box office with $27.7M

By Karen Butler
Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives on the red carpet for a screening of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Dotdash Meredith Screening Room in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives on the red carpet for a screening of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Dotdash Meredith Screening Room in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Biopic Bob Marley: One Love is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Madame Web with $15.2 million, followed by Argylle at No. 3 with $4.7 million, Migration at No. 4 with $3.8 million and The Chosen at No. 5 with $3.4 million.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Wonka at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Beekeeper at No. 7 with $3.3 million, Anyone But You at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Lisa Frankenstein at No. 9 with $2 million and Land of Bad at No. $1.8 million.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ziggy Marley attend 'Bob Marley: One Love' premiere in LA

Cast member Kingsley Ben-Adir (L) and producer Ziggy Marley, the son of Bob Marley, attend the premiere of biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 6, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins seven BAFTAs
Movies // 42 minutes ago
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' wins seven BAFTAs
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was the big winner at the BAFTA Awards ceremony, scoring the trophy for Best Film as well as six other prizes in London on Sunday.
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams had a Destiny's Child reunion at the New York premiere of "Mea Culpa."
Jennifer Lopez gets vulnerable in trailer for 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' documentary
Movies // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez gets vulnerable in trailer for 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' documentary
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," a new documentary following Jennifer Lopez as she creates her "This is Me...Now" album and film, is coming to Prime Video.
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Movies // 3 days ago
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Trolls Band Together," an animated film featuring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, is coming to Peacock.
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Movies // 3 days ago
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Little Wing," a new film starring "Succession" actor Brian Cox, will premiere on Paramount+ in March.
'Godzilla x Kong' answer 'call for war' in 'The New Empire' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Godzilla x Kong' answer 'call for war' in 'The New Empire' trailer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," a new film starring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens, opens in March.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' reboot confirms cast, July 2025 release date
Movies // 4 days ago
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' reboot confirms cast, July 2025 release date
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Four," a new Marvel film starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, delayed its release to July 2025.
Ben Affleck supports Jennifer Lopez at 'This is Me...Now' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Ben Affleck supports Jennifer Lopez at 'This is Me...Now' premiere
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the Los Angeles premiere of Lopez's film "This is Me...Now: A Love Story."
'Michael' photo introduces Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Movies // 5 days ago
'Michael' photo introduces Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Michael," a new film starring Jaafar Jackson as late pop star Michael Jackson, opens in 2025.
'Damsel' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown tries to escape dragon
Movies // 5 days ago
'Damsel' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown tries to escape dragon
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Damsel," a new film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg mourning the death of his brother Bing Worthington
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Darlene Love calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Oscars affection career highlights
Darlene Love calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Oscars affection career highlights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement