'Bob Marley: One Love' tops North American box office with $27.7M

Kingsley Ben-Adir arrives on the red carpet for a screening of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the Dotdash Meredith Screening Room in New York on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Biopic Bob Marley: One Love is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27.7 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Madame Web with $15.2 million, followed by Argylle at No. 3 with $4.7 million, Migration at No. 4 with $3.8 million and The Chosen at No. 5 with $3.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Wonka at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Beekeeper at No. 7 with $3.3 million, Anyone But You at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Lisa Frankenstein at No. 9 with $2 million and Land of Bad at No. $1.8 million.

