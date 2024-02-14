1 of 3 | Rebecca Hall stars in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Rebecca Hall and Dan Stevens. Advertisement

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to Godzilla x Kong (2021). The films are part of the Legendary and Warner Bros. MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

In The New Empire, former enemies Kong and Godzilla team up "against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -- and our own."

The trailer shows Kong and Godzilla unite against the Skar King, a Titan sending out a signal and call for war, along with other creatures.

The New Empire "delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever," an official synopsis reads.

Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen also star.

Warner Bros. shared a first trailer for the film in December.

They don't have to like each other. They just have to work together. #GodzillaXKong - Only in Theaters March 29. pic.twitter.com/bRYuNWDJym— Godzilla x Kong (@GodzillaXKong) February 14, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens in theaters March 29.