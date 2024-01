1 of 5 | Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan arrive for the CinemaCon 2023 Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Nolan's "Tenet" is heading back to theaters next month. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Christopher Nolan's 2020 thriller Tenet -- starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki -- is heading back into theaters next month. The film's release was delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic-related closure of many North American theaters for nearly a year. Advertisement

It will play on IMAX screens for a week, starting Feb. 23.

Exclusive preview footage of the upcoming sci-fi sequel, Dune: Part Two, will be shown before screenings of Tenet.

That film, headlined by Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, opens March 1.

Nolan was nominated for the Best Director Oscar earlier this week for helming Best Picture contender Oppenheimer.

The film was nominated for 11 other Oscars, as well.