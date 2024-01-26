Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 26, 2024 / 11:12 AM

Pharrell Williams announces Lego-animated biopic 'Piece by Piece'

By Annie Martin
Pharrell Williams is the subject of "Piece by Piece," a new film about his life animated in Legos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Pharrell Williams is the subject of "Piece by Piece," a new film about his life animated in Legos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams has announced Piece by Piece, a new film about his life.

The Grammy-winning singer and producer is the subject of the upcoming biopic, which will be animated in Legos.

Advertisement

Williams shared the news alongside a poster for the film Friday on Instagram.

"Who would've thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It's proof that anyone else can do it too... #PieceByPiece," he captioned the post.

Piece by Piece opens in theaters Oct. 11.

Piece by Piece hails from Focus Features and will be directed by Morgan Neville, who produces with Williams, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés and Shani Saxon.

Advertisement

"Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through LEGO animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on," Neville said. "I'm grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can't wait for people to see it."

"When I had this crazy vision to tell his story through LEGO bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend," Williams added. "Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe."

Williams is known for such singles as "Boys," "Happy," "Blurred Lines" and "Get Lucky."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ricky Stanicky' trailer: John Cena plays Zac Efron's fake friend
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Ricky Stanicky' trailer: John Cena plays Zac Efron's fake friend
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Ricky Stanicky," a new comedy starring Zac Efron and John Cena, is coming to Prime Video.
Christopher Nolan's 2020 thriller 'Tenet' headed back into theaters
Movies // 4 hours ago
Christopher Nolan's 2020 thriller 'Tenet' headed back into theaters
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Christopher Nolan's 2020 thriller "Tenet" -- starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki -- is heading back into theaters next month.
Sundance: Jennifer Kent recalls 'Babadook' battles with financiers
Movies // 4 hours ago
Sundance: Jennifer Kent recalls 'Babadook' battles with financiers
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After a Sundance anniversary screening of "The Babadook," Jennifer Kent shared stories of battles with the film's Australian financiers.
Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in 'Michael' biopic
Movies // 21 hours ago
Colman Domingo to play Joe Jackson in 'Michael' biopic
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Rustin" actor Colman Domingo will portray Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, in "Michael."
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite on thriller 'Animals'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite on thriller 'Animals'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck will direct Matt Damon in the kidnapping thriller "Animals," coming to Netflix.
'Road House' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor face off
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Road House' trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor face off
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The "Road House" remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor is coming to Prime Video.
Julianne Moore joins Pedro Almodovar film 'The Room Next Door'
Movies // 1 day ago
Julianne Moore joins Pedro Almodovar film 'The Room Next Door'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore will star with Tilda Swinton in "The Room Next Door," the first English-language film from Pedro Almodóvar.
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
Movies // 1 day ago
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Jon Heder, Efran Ramirez and Jon Gries from "Napoleon Dynamite" shared memories of the film after a 20th anniversary screening Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Sasquatch Sunset," which screened Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg as Sasquatch parents, unrecognizable in creature costumes.
Sundance movie review: 'In a Violent Nature' a fun twist on slasher movies
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'In a Violent Nature' a fun twist on slasher movies
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "In a Violent Nature," which screened Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival, has a clever twist on slasher movies while still delivering all the goods.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
'Hell's Kitchen' Season 22 finale: How to watch, what to expect
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
Michelle Yeoh says Ariana Grande helped persuade her to join 'Wicked'
Michelle Yeoh says Ariana Grande helped persuade her to join 'Wicked'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement