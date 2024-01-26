1 of 5 | Pharrell Williams is the subject of "Piece by Piece," a new film about his life animated in Legos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Pharrell Williams has announced Piece by Piece, a new film about his life. The Grammy-winning singer and producer is the subject of the upcoming biopic, which will be animated in Legos. Advertisement

Williams shared the news alongside a poster for the film Friday on Instagram.

"Who would've thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It's proof that anyone else can do it too... #PieceByPiece," he captioned the post.

Piece by Piece opens in theaters Oct. 11.

Piece by Piece hails from Focus Features and will be directed by Morgan Neville, who produces with Williams, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés and Shani Saxon.

"Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through LEGO animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on," Neville said. "I'm grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can't wait for people to see it."

"When I had this crazy vision to tell his story through LEGO bricks, I couldn't have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend," Williams added. "Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I'm honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe."

Williams is known for such singles as "Boys," "Happy," "Blurred Lines" and "Get Lucky."