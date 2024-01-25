Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 25, 2024 / 7:45 AM

Sundance movie review: Riley Keough unrecognizable in unique 'Sasquatch Sunset'

By Fred Topel
Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg and Christophe Zajac-Denek play a family of Sasquatches. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
1 of 5 | Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg and Christophe Zajac-Denek play a family of Sasquatches. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A-list stars are unrecognizable in Sasquatch Sunset, which screened Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival. They play a family of sasquatches in full body costumes and makeup.

A mother (Riley Keough), father (Jesse Eisenberg), child (Christophe Zajac-Denek) and grandfather Sasquatch (Nathan Zellner) live their lives in the forest.

Advertisement

They communicate with grunts and gestures. but their activities are simple enough that it's pretty clear what they're saying.

David and Nathan Zellner direct Sasquatch Sunset as if it's a National Geographic documentary. It just happens that sasquatches don't exist -- or do they?

The costumes are as convincing and captivating as the ape costumes in Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan and Gorillas in the Mist. They're also as evocative as the original Planet of the Apes costumes, although a bit more animalistic since they're not evolved humanoids.

Oh, and they are anatomically correct, a point the film makes abundantly clear in more than one scene.

Even the credits don't name the characters, but they are distinct. The eldest has a grey mustache and the mother breastfeeds, and is pregnant with a second child.

Advertisement

The child is noticeably smaller than the adults. That leaves the dad.

The sasquatches forage for food and face the trials of nature, and human encroachment. They never encounter any humans, but come upon a campsite and other leftovers of human society.

Sasquatch Sunset is harrowing and tragic too. Nature is tough and not all of the sasquatches make it.

But life is bittersweet. That's true for humans and sasquatches so the joys of sasquatch life outweigh the hardships.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
Movies // 43 minutes ago
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast reunites, reminisces at Sundance
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Jon Heder, Efran Ramirez and Jon Gries from "Napoleon Dynamite" shared memories of the film after a 20th anniversary screening Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival.
Sundance movie review: 'In a Violent Nature' a fun twist on slasher movies
Movies // 7 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'In a Violent Nature' a fun twist on slasher movies
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "In a Violent Nature," which screened Wednesday at the Sundance Film Festival, has a clever twist on slasher movies while still delivering all the goods.
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Oscar snubs met with disappointment
Movies // 18 hours ago
Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Oscar snubs met with disappointment
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Barbie" was nominated for eight Oscars, but the absence of Greta Gerwig's and Margot Robbie's names in the Best Director and Best Actress categories was met with outrage.
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Mea Culpa," a new film from Tyler Perry starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, is coming to Netflix.
Sundance movie review: Obnoxious style overwhelms 'It's What's Inside'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Obnoxious style overwhelms 'It's What's Inside'
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "It's What's Inside," which screened Tuesday at the Sundance Film Festival, has a clever premise and great cast, but an aggressive style overpowers both.
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Will Ferrell, Harper Steele doc opens trans conversations with laughs
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Will & Harper," which screened Tuesday at the Sundance Film Festival, follows Will Ferrell and Harper Steele on a road trip after Harper's transition, and uses humor to open further conversations.
Dakota Johnson says she 'loved' stunt training for 'Madame Web'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dakota Johnson says she 'loved' stunt training for 'Madame Web'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson discussed her Marvel film "Madame Web" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Oscar nominations: 'Oppenheimer' leads; America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling up for 'Barbie'
Movies // 1 day ago
Oscar nominations: 'Oppenheimer' leads; America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling up for 'Barbie'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, on Tuesday. "Barbie" scored eight -- but star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed.
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Devo' doc celebrates band's provocative politics
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The documentary "Devo," which screened at the Sundance Film Festival, lets the five original band members tell the story and explain the message of devolution.
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Krazy House," which screened Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, begins with a promising gonzo premise but crosses no less than three lines of bad taste to ruin it all.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Chrissy & Dave Dine Out' to premiere Wednesday on Freeform
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' stars wear coordinating looks at premiere
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
'Mea Culpa' trailer: Kelly Rowland stars in Tyler Perry thriller
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' Feb. 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement