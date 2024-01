1 of 5 | Rooney Mara's "La Cocina" is to have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Movies starring Rooney Mara, Sebastian Stan, Gael Garcia Bernal, Olivia Williams and Oded Fehr are set to screen at Berlin Film Festival next month. Also known as Berlinale, the high-profile German event is to take place Feb. 15-25. Advertisement

"We are particularly proud of this year's selection which achieves the best possible balance between auteurs we cherish and admire and powerful new voices in the independent cinema landscape," Carlo Chatrian, Artistic Director, said in a statement Monday.

"What drives the selection is of course the variety of the stories and their storytellers, but also and even more so the plurality of styles with the goal of showing the extensive possibilities of cinema language."

Among the 20 films that will screen in competition and/or 19 that will have their world premieres are Another End directed by Piero Messina and starring Bernal and Williams; La Cocina directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios and starring Mara and Fehr; A Different Man directed by Aaron Schimberg and starring Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson.