Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 22, 2024 / 11:38 PM

Sundance movie review: 'Krazy House' crosses lines, spoils fun

By Fred Topel
Alicia Silverstone and Nick Frost star in "Krazy House." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute
1 of 7 | Alicia Silverstone and Nick Frost star in "Krazy House." Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- ​​Krazy House, which screened Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, creates a gleeful sitcom nightmare. But, it crosses three lines into such bad taste it spoils the fun.

"Krazy House" was a TV sitcom airing in 1990. Bernie Christian (Nick Frost) is a devout Christian.

Advertisement

His wife Eva (Alicia Silverstone) is the harried breadwinner. Their kids Sarah (Gaite Jansen) and Adam (Walt Klink) rebel against Bernie's faith.

Very quickly the sitcom shenanigans escalate into chaos that would never be feasible in 1990 television. Pratfalls include fire stunts and broken water pipes.

The sitcom keeps cutting to brief clips of blood, crucifixion and voices telling Bernie to "kill them all." The studio audience still laughs and coos at sitcom moments.

Three Russian day laborers (Jan Bijvoet, Chris Peters, Matti Stooker) come to fix the faucet but end up demolishing the house over the next several days. The Christian kids end up falling for the two Russian brothers, Igor (Stooker) and Dmitri (Peters).

Advertisement

Krazy House puts evil activities in the sitcom format. Adam and Igor use Adam's chemistry set to make crystal meth. Sarah has sex with Dmitri while Bernie and Eva watch.

All of this works because filmmakers Steffan Haars and Flip Van der Kuil stick to the tropes and formula of sitcoms. The cheesy family sitcom is the skeleton and the outrageous comedy stems from there.

The Russians are actually there to locate something in the house, a MacGuffin to be revealed later. As the violence escalates the square TV sitcom cuts to a more widescreen film.

This is a device the TV show Kevin Can F*** Himself already did. Instead of cutting to a drama, Krazy House cuts to a horror movie and it worked to a point.

Yet it still follows the format of sitcoms, adding in the home invasion genre too. The tonal blend is the movie's strength.

Unfortunately, escalations into animal killing, infanticide and rape suggest maybe this wasn't an intelligent tonal satire. Those three subjects are so taboo that most immature filmmakers just use them for shock value.

Movies can use animals, babies and sexual violence effectively but it's a very delicate balance. The point of Krazy House was to see how far they could take the sitcom format and the violence, but the filmmakers should be above exploring certain taboos just to get a reaction.

Advertisement

Don't try to be edgy. Be clever.

Not only does it sour the first half of the movie, but it loses any good will for the rest of the movie. It's a lot harder to tolerate bizarre jokes after a baby dies.

The Midnight audience at Sundance expects movies to be extreme, but those who are game for outrageous violence may still find subsequent scenes distasteful.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lindsay Lohan to star in holiday rom-com 'Our Little Secret'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan to star in holiday rom-com 'Our Little Secret'
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding will star in the Netflix film "Our Little Secret."
'Hit Man' teaser: Glen Powell falls for Adria Arjona
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Hit Man' teaser: Glen Powell falls for Adria Arjona
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Hit Man," a new film from Richard Linklater starring Glen Powell, is coming to Netflix.
'Expend4bles' leads field with 7 Razzie nominations
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Expend4bles' leads field with 7 Razzie nominations
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The action movie, "Expend4bles," scored a leading seven Razzie Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2023, in Hollywood on Monday morning.
Nicole Kidman wears backless dress at 'Expats' premiere
Movies // 14 hours ago
Nicole Kidman wears backless dress at 'Expats' premiere
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman wore an Atelier Versace gown at the New York premiere of her Prime Video series "Expats."
Sundance movie review: Good intentions can't save 'Different Man'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Good intentions can't save 'Different Man'
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "A Different Man" aims high with a lot of tonal shifts and big themes, but loses its ability to balance them early and yet keeps on going.
Berlin Film Festival: Movies starring Rooney Mara, Sebastian Stan to screen
Movies // 16 hours ago
Berlin Film Festival: Movies starring Rooney Mara, Sebastian Stan to screen
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Movies starring Rooney Mara, Sebastian Stan, Gael Garcia Bernal, Olivia Williams and Oded Fehr are set to screen at Berlin Film Festival next month.
Sundance movie review: 'Hit Man' showcases Glen Powell's charm, range
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Hit Man' showcases Glen Powell's charm, range
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Hit Man," which screened Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, allows star Glenn Powell to play comedy, romance and tough guy in a clever twist on the hit man genre.
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," which screened Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, reveals private moments of the actor and his family coping with his medical care after his 1995 spinal injury.
Sundance movie review: Shocking LGBTQ bodybuilder crime invigorates 'Love Lies Bleeding'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: Shocking LGBTQ bodybuilder crime invigorates 'Love Lies Bleeding'
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Love Lies Bleeding," which screened Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Katy O'Brien as a bisexual bodybuilder in a crime saga with her gym owner lover (Kristen Stewart).
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' documentary to stream on Hulu this spring
Movies // 1 day ago
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' documentary to stream on Hulu this spring
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actor and author Andrew McCarthy has announced a documentary based on his 2021 memoir, "Brat," will be available to stream later this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Grand Ole Opry apologizes after Elle King performance
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement