Jan. 21, 2024 / 2:03 PM

'Mean Girls' tops North American box office with $11.7M

By Karen Butler
Angourie Rice arrives on the red carpet at the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 8 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Angourie Rice arrives on the red carpet at the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 8 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Movie musical Mean Girls is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend in a row, earning an additional $11.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Beekeeper with $8.5 million, followed by Wonka at No. 3 with $6.4 million, Anyone But You at No. 4 with $5.4 million and Migration at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at No. 6 with $3.7 million, ISS at No. 7 with $3 million, Night Swim at No. 8 with $2.7 million, The Boys in the Boat at No. 9 with $2.5 million and Poor Things at No. 10 with $2 million.

'Mean Girls': Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey attend premiere in NYC

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan arrive on the red carpet at the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Emma Stone gave Jesse Eisenberg scene idea for Sundance film
Movies // 5 hours ago
Emma Stone gave Jesse Eisenberg scene idea for Sundance film
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jesse Eisenberg credited producer Emma Stone with one scene from his new film "A Real Pain," which premiered Saturday at Sundance.
Sundance movie review: Bravura Kieran Culkin makes 'Real Pain' a pleasure
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Bravura Kieran Culkin makes 'Real Pain' a pleasure
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "A Real Pain," which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, features another shockingly hilarious and emotional performance from Kieran Culkin, as co-star Jesse Einsenberg writes and directs.
Sundance movie review: 'Winner' makes powerful defense of NSA leaker
Movies // 14 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Winner' makes powerful defense of NSA leaker
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Winner," which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a biographical film about Reality Winner's life leading up to her leaking of NSA files confirming Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Sundance movie review: 'Presence' is Steven Soderbergh's latest experimental triumph
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Presence' is Steven Soderbergh's latest experimental triumph
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Presence," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is director Steven Soderbergh's latest cinematic experiment and contains enough human drama to warrant the endeavor.
Sundance: Kristen Stewart drew on fears, insecurities for 'Love Me' performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance: Kristen Stewart drew on fears, insecurities for 'Love Me' performance
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart said her role as an artificial intelligence in "Love Me," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, gave her a blank slate upon which to bring all of her interactions from life.
Sundance movie review: 'American Society of Magical Negroes' a witty satire
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'American Society of Magical Negroes' a witty satire
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The American Society of Magical Negroes," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a clever satire of racial dynamics in which Black people try to make whites comfortable.
Sundance movie review: 'Your Monster' a winning horror comedy for Melissa Barrera
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Your Monster' a winning horror comedy for Melissa Barrera
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Your Monster," which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a charming romantic comedy between a woman (Melissa Barrera) and a monster (Tommy Dewey).
Sundance movie review: In 'Love Me,' Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun make AI emotional
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: In 'Love Me,' Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun make AI emotional
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Love Me," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in an emotional tale of A.I. evolving in the future of Earth.
Apple Original Films unveils Chip Hart Racing Porsche for F1 movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Apple Original Films unveils Chip Hart Racing Porsche for F1 movie
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films shared a photo of the Chip Hart Racing Porsche that will appear in its Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt.
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'How to Have Sex' powerful, compassionate
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- BAFTA-nominated "How to Have Sex," which screened at the Sundance Film Festival, is a powerful portrayal of idealistic teenage sexuality, with compassion for its characters and captivating performances.
