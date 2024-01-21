Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 21, 2024 / 7:38 PM

Sundance movie review: 'Hit Man' showcases Glen Powell's charm, range

By Fred Topel
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell star in "Hit Man." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Adria Arjona and Glen Powell star in "Hit Man." Photo courtesy of Netflix

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Glen Powell has charmed in big hit movies, but Hit Man, which screened Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, shows his complete range.

Powell co-wrote and produced the comedy with director Richard Linklater, which also displays romance and tough guy intensity.

Advertisement

Gary Johnson (Glenn Powell) was a New Orleans school teacher who worked for the police on the side. That is a true story and the real Johnson died in 2022.

When New Orleans police officer Jasper (Austin Amelio) is suspended, Gary has to go undercover in his place. The sting is to catch people trying to hire a contract killer.

Gary wears a wire and the police arrest the suspects after they say they are hiring Gary to kill someone. Gary gets really into the part though. He researches the suspects and creates a different character to apply to each one.

Advertisement

Gary asserts that hit men don't exist in real life, but movies make people believe they do. So Gary has fun with accents and costumes to fulfill their expectations and Powell is funny as each character.

When Madison (Adria Arjona) asks him to kill her abusive husband, Gary lets her go before she incriminates herself. She texts him again once she's settled into a new life.

Madison and Gary start dating but he's still playing Ron, the tough guy hitman she first met. "Ron" has to keep his personal details private, under the ruse of keeping Madison out of his deadly work but really so she doesn't find out he's a total phony.

That's a pretty good twist on the rom-com cliche of falling in love with one big secret. That it's based on a true story makes it clever to adapt Johnson's work into this film genre.

Gary's act has to get bigger and bigger when he's not only playing the role of Ron, but also covering up his relationship with Madison from the police, who know she was one of their suspects.

Powell and Arjona have scorching chemistry. Their love scenes are hot with no nudity, but composing their bodies in passionate positions.

Advertisement

Since Gary acknowledges hit men are an invention of cinema, the film does plop him into a real hit man thriller. A murder puts Madison and Gary in danger with the added caveat that Gary is not a real hitman like the movie heroes who assassinate all the bad guys.

The murder, the film openly admits, was their invention. It works as a celebration of Johnson's myth.

The intrigue of Hit Man's story is as engrossing as regular hitman movies with twists and suspense, both that Gary will be found out and that he and Madison might die. The added element of Gary trying to keep his true identity a secret makes it a fun comedy too.

Netflix will release Hit Man this year.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sundance movie review: Touching Christopher Reeve doc reveals private struggles
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," which screened Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, reveals private moments of the actor and his family coping with his medical care after his 1995 spinal injury.
Sundance movie review: Shocking LGBTQ bodybuilder crime invigorates 'Love Lies Bleeding'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Shocking LGBTQ bodybuilder crime invigorates 'Love Lies Bleeding'
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Love Lies Bleeding," which screened Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Katy O'Brien as a bisexual bodybuilder in a crime saga with her gym owner lover (Kristen Stewart).
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' documentary to stream on Hulu this spring
Movies // 5 hours ago
Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' documentary to stream on Hulu this spring
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Actor and author Andrew McCarthy has announced a documentary based on his 2021 memoir, "Brat," will be available to stream later this year.
'Mean Girls' tops North American box office with $11.7M
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Mean Girls' tops North American box office with $11.7M
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend in a row, earning an additional $11.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Emma Stone gave Jesse Eisenberg scene idea for Sundance film
Movies // 11 hours ago
Emma Stone gave Jesse Eisenberg scene idea for Sundance film
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jesse Eisenberg credited producer Emma Stone with one scene from his new film "A Real Pain," which premiered Saturday at Sundance.
Sundance movie review: Bravura Kieran Culkin makes 'Real Pain' a pleasure
Movies // 19 hours ago
Sundance movie review: Bravura Kieran Culkin makes 'Real Pain' a pleasure
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "A Real Pain," which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, features another shockingly hilarious and emotional performance from Kieran Culkin, as co-star Jesse Einsenberg writes and directs.
Sundance movie review: 'Winner' makes powerful defense of NSA leaker
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Winner' makes powerful defense of NSA leaker
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Winner," which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a biographical film about Reality Winner's life leading up to her leaking of NSA files confirming Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Sundance movie review: 'Presence' is Steven Soderbergh's latest experimental triumph
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Presence' is Steven Soderbergh's latest experimental triumph
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Presence," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is director Steven Soderbergh's latest cinematic experiment and contains enough human drama to warrant the endeavor.
Sundance: Kristen Stewart drew on fears, insecurities for 'Love Me' performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance: Kristen Stewart drew on fears, insecurities for 'Love Me' performance
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart said her role as an artificial intelligence in "Love Me," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, gave her a blank slate upon which to bring all of her interactions from life.
Sundance movie review: 'American Society of Magical Negroes' a witty satire
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'American Society of Magical Negroes' a witty satire
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The American Society of Magical Negroes," which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival, is a clever satire of racial dynamics in which Black people try to make whites comfortable.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch
Jon Hamm is everywhere: 5 TV shows, films to watch
'Pawn Stars' icon Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39
'Pawn Stars' icon Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Andie MacDowell: More simmering secrets addressed in 'Way Home' S2
Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' gives birth to twins
Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' gives birth to twins
Ashley Cain of 'The Challenge' celebrates birth of son
Ashley Cain of 'The Challenge' celebrates birth of son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement