Don Lee stars in the South Korean action film "Badland Hunters." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Badland Hunters. The streaming service shared a trailer for the South Korean action film Thursday featuring Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee. Advertisement

Badland Hunters is written by Kim Bo-tong and marks the directorial debut of Heo Myung-haeng.

"In Badland Hunters, viewers will be transported into a desolate yet captivating landscape, where survival is a luxury and alliances are unstable as the ruined world they inhabit," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Lee's Nam San navigate a post-apocalyptic world devasted by an earthquake. The character must take on a crazed doctor (Lee Hee-joon) and zombie-like creatures.

Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eu and An Ji-hye also star.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film earlier this month.

Badland Hunters premieres Jan. 26.

Don Lee is known for starring in Train to Busan and the Marvel film Eternals.