Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 21, 2023 / 5:00 AM

2023's best movies: Animated masterpieces and the biggest movie of the year

By Fred Topel
Barbie (Margot Robbie) really made one of the best movies of the year. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
1 of 5 | Barbie (Margot Robbie) really made one of the best movies of the year. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The best movies of 2023 include some of the biggest blockbusters and most prestigious artists. There were also some surprises out of film festivals. Three of this year's best were animated movies, but only one of them was among big studio releases.

These films showcase how movies, at their best, can reach viewers with deep, relatable themes. That goes for serious dramas and crowd-pleasing blockbusters. But also, some action movies just kick ass. Find links to our full reviews for more elaboration.

Advertisement

10. 'Extraction 2'

The sequel to Extraction truly delivers extra action with its two long, elaborate escape sequences. In fact, except for one other notable entry on this list, Extraction moved ahead of most theatrically released action franchises.

9. 'Robot Dreams'

This sweet animated film from Spain and France is about the friendship between a dog and a robot. Told with no dialogue, it nevertheless conveys all the joy and heartbreak of their ups and downs. Its bittersweet observations about life make it as emotional as Up and Toy Story 2 and just as relevant. That lack of dialogue allows viewers to imprint their own feelings in the characters' expressions. After its Cannes premiere, it opened in limited release in November.

Advertisement

8. 'Barbie'

There is a right way to make a movie out of a toy. Like The Lego Movie, Barbie uses the consumer toy to tell a profound story about what society expects of women and men, and how that's confusing to both. The film is entirely deserving of its hype.

7. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

There is also a right way to make a multiverse story. While many live-action films use the multiverse as lazy ways to combine franchise actors, the Spider-Verse films use it to imagine creative new worlds and to challenge Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) to make difficult decisions in their lives. Clever beyond imagination and thrilling with its unique animation styles, Across the Spider-Verse builds off the foundation of 2018's Into the Spider-Verse.

6. 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

John Wick is absolutely the best action franchise being produced. The fourth film invents sequences that top or complement the amazing work that has come before.

5. 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline'

This is a powerful drama about environmental activists who put their money where their mouths are. Their planning and execution of bombing an oil pipeline is tense and suspenseful. Whether the viewer agrees with their methods or not, the film, based on Andreas Malm's call to arms, shows how people are driven to extreme resistance by an unsympathetic system.

Advertisement

4. 'Fair Play'

The provocative story of lovers who work at the same company explores the layers under the surfaces of jealousy. Luke (Alden Ehrenrich) can't even fake being supportive of Emily's (Phoebe Dynevor) success and refuses to learn from his mistakes. Yet, Emily picks up aggressive behavior from the establishment. Writer-director Chloe Domont puts these personalities in a drama in which they can only collide, and it is utterly compelling.

3. 'Nimona'

This visual feast of animation on Netflix is also a deconstruction of fairy tale myths worthy of Frozen. A disgraced knight in a futuristic medieval kingdom tries to prove his innocence when a shapeshifting girl encourages him to just embrace being the villain everyone thinks he is. Irreverent energy propels humor and poignant revelations about the stories we take for granted, in fiction and real life.

2. 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese has made an epic masterpiece about a blight on American history. The adaptation of David Grann's account showed how White interests insidiously intruded upon the lives of Osage Nation people just to get the money from the oil rights on their land. It is a tragically accurate depiction of how narcissists can justify unforgivable behavior, and a tragedy that so many Osage had to die before the FBI stepped in.

Advertisement

1.'Tetris'

Of all this year's movies about the story behind famous products (including Air, Blackberry and Flaming Hot), Tetris has the tale with the most global consequences. Dealing with Russia in the '80s was about more than just a video game. It was about negotiating with foreign powers and giving creators freedom to transcend politics. Tetris also boasts the most engaging style of the four, combining manic video game energy with political-thriller genre trappings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Movies // 16 hours ago
'All of Us Strangers' leads Critics' Circle Film Awards nominations
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "All of Us Strangers," "Oppenheimer," "Poor Things" and other films are nominated at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London.
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Movies // 19 hours ago
Ryan Gosling releases 'Ken the EP' featuring 'Barbie' remixes
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling teamed up with Mark Ronson on "Ken the EP," a mini album featuring three remixes of the "Barbie" song "I'm Just Ken."
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
Movies // 21 hours ago
'JFK' director Oliver Stone still has questions about assassination
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Oliver Stone looks back on "JFK," now available on 4K UHD, and subsequent developments in the investigation of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
Movies // 1 day ago
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Half of the worst movies of the year were streaming originals. The other half were bad blockbuster sequels or misguided arthouse disappointments.
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Movies // 1 day ago
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen addresses the end of Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman" franchise and her return in "Gladiator 2."
'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'Spaceman' teaser: Adam Sandler stars in sci-fi drama
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Spaceman," a new film starring Adam Sandler, Paul Dano and Carey Mulligan, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Color Purple' musical maximizes story with song
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "The Color Purple," in theaters Christmas Day, enhances the Alice Walker story with songs and choreography, while also streamlining the narrative.
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Movies // 1 day ago
Naomi Watts joins erotic drama 'Emmanuelle'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts will star with Noémie Merlant in "Emmanuelle," a new film based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel.
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Migration' character resists 'his essential nature'
Movies // 2 days ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Migration' character resists 'his essential nature'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani discusses voicing a duck in "Migration," in theaters Friday, and the attention to detail paid to his character.
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'Barbie' 2023's Best Movie About Women
Movies // 2 days ago
Women Film Critics Circle declares 'Barbie' 2023's Best Movie About Women
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle has deemed "Barbie" the Best Movie About Women of 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
2023's worst movies: Franchise and arthouse failures, streaming debacles
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
'South Park' pokes fun at OnlyFans in new special
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
'The Bachelor' introduces 32 contestants for Joey Graziadei
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement