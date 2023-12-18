Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 18, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Movie review: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal heartbreaking in 'All of Us Strangers'

By Fred Topel
Andrew Scott (L) and Paul Mescal star in "All of Us Strangers." Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures
1 of 5 | Andrew Scott (L) and Paul Mescal star in "All of Us Strangers." Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- All of Us Strangers, in theaters Friday, is a touching fantasy about coping with grief. As such an effective one, it may hit especially hard for audiences with fresh emotional wounds of their own.

Adam (Andrew Scott) meets Harry (Paul Mescal) - the only neighbors in an empty London apartment complex. They begin a relationship.

Advertisement

During the days, Adam heads to his parents' house in London, where he visits his mother (Claire Foy) and father (Jamie Bell). If Foy and Bell seem too young to have a son Scott's age, that's because Adam informs Harry that his birth parents died in an automobile accident when he was a child.

When Adam visits, he gets to come out to his parents, which he never got a chance to do when he was old enough to discover his own sexuality. Adam also has to revisit the homophobia his mother might have had in the early '90s had she found out then.

The film, based on Taichi Yamada's book, is vague about the mythology. Adam's parents could be ghosts occupying his childhood home, just his memories or possibly delusions.

Advertisement

The mechanics of how it works aren't important. What is important is that Adam uses this opportunity to work through his grief, but also that having regular access to his parents holds him back emotionally.

Scott conveys the confusion of grief. It stays with you as one tries to reconcile memories with one's new life in which the dead are no longer a part.

There is no version of this scenario that is not heartbreaking. Either Adam moves on and gives up the visits, or he misses out on his future to hold onto the past.

Writer-director Andrew Haigh uses film technique to convey Adam's point of view. The perspective can change drastically in the frame, or cut to a new location jarringly, as it can feel when someone gets lost in thought and snaps out of it.

The relationship between Adam and Harry is also loving, growing from a gentle flirtation to intimate passion. Adam and Harry also share experiences growing up gay, which was different for each.

All of Us Strangers has a unique and sensitive take on the afterlife. It focuses on the grief of the survivors and doesn't judge Adam for taking as long as he takes to heal.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wonka' tops North American box office with $39M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $39M
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet's "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
Movies // 1 day ago
New York Film Critics Online touts 'Killers,' 'Oppenheimer,' 'Anatomy' as 2023's best
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Online bestowed its highest honor -- Best Picture of 2023 -- on Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" Friday.
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Origin' trailer: Ava DuVernay confronts trauma in new film
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Origin," a new film inspired by the best-selling Isabel Wilkerson book "Caste," opens in January.
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire," in theaters Friday and Netflix Thursday, applies Zack Snyder's distinct style to an interplanetary adventure and stands out in the genre.
Ryan Reynolds reuniting with Shawn Levy for Netflix heist movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Ryan Reynolds reuniting with Shawn Levy for Netflix heist movie
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with his "Deadpool 3" director Shawn Levy for a new, as-yet-untitled action-heist movie for Netflix.
Daniel Stern celebrates 'Home Alone' inclusion on National Film Registry
Movies // 3 days ago
Daniel Stern celebrates 'Home Alone' inclusion on National Film Registry
NEW YORK, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Daniel Stern says he totally gets why "Home Alone" was enshrined this week by the Library of Congress on the National Film Registry.
'Death Stranding': A24, Hideo Kojima to adapt game as film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Death Stranding': A24, Hideo Kojima to adapt game as film
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Death Stranding" director Hideo Kojima confirmed a live-action film adaptation of the video game is in the works at A24.
'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
Movies // 3 days ago
'IF' teaser: Ryan Reynolds stars in John Krasinski fantasy film
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "IF," a live-action and animated film from John Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds, opens in May.
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a new film starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, is coming to Netflix.
'Miller's Girl' trailer: Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman star in new thriller
Movies // 4 days ago
'Miller's Girl' trailer: Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman star in new thriller
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Miller's Girl," a new film starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, opens in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish crack each other up in 'SNL' cat sketch
Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish crack each other up in 'SNL' cat sketch
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
Jeremy Renner to release new EP on Jan. 1
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Mayim Bialik out as host of syndicated game show 'Jeopardy!'
Mayim Bialik out as host of syndicated game show 'Jeopardy!'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement