Cast members Timothée Chalamet (L) and Hugh Grant attend the premiere of "Wonka" at the Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on December 10. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Timothee Chalamet's Wonka is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with $5.8 million, followed by The Boy and His Heron at No. 3 with $5.2 million, Godzilla Minus One at No. 4 with $4.9 million and Trolls Band Together at No. 5 with $4 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Wish at No. 6 with $3.2 million, Napolean at No. 7 with $2.2 million, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce at No. 8 with $2 million, Poor Things at No. 9 with $1.3 million and The Shift at No. 10 with $1 million.

'Wonka' stars Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant attend premiere

Cast members Timothée Chalamet (L) and Hugh Grant attend the premiere of "Wonka" in Los Angeles on December 10, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo