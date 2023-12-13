25 Christmas classics: How to watch

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- With Christmas fast approaching, it is the perfect time to gather family to reminisce and watch holiday classics. Here's a list of 25 popular Christmas films from the last 20+ years -- and where to stream them.
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) -- included with subscription on Max
It's a Wonderful Life (1947) -- included with subscription on Prime Video
Miracle on 34th Street (1947) -- included with subscription on Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video
White Christmas (1954) -- included with subscription on Netflix
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) -- $5.99 on Prime Video
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) -- included with subscription on AppleTV+
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, animated version (1966) -- included with subscription on Peacock
Little Drummer Boy (1968) -- included with subscription on Peacock, $1.99 on Prime Video
Frosty the Snowman (1969) -- $7.99 on Prime Video
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1970) -- $1.79 on Prime Video
The Year Without Christmas (1974) -- included with subscription on Philo, $2.89 on Prime Video
A Christmas Story (1983) -- included with subscription on HBO Max
Die Hard (1988) -- included with subscription on Hulu
Scrooged (1988) -- included with subscription on Paramount+, Prime Video
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) -- included with subscription on Hulu, Max, Prime Video
Prancer (1989) -- included with subscription on AMC+, Philo
Home Alone (1990) -- included with subscription on Disney+, Hulu
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) -- included with subscription on Disney+
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) -- included with subscription on Disney+
The Santa Clause (1994) -- included with subscription on Disney+
Jingle All the Way (1996) -- included with subscription on Disney+
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, live-action version (2000) -- included with subscription on Disney+
Elf (2003) -- included with subscription on Hulu, Max
Love Actually (2003) -- included with subscription on Netflix
Bad Santa (2003) -- included with subscription on Paramount+