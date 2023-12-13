Trending
Dec. 13, 2023

25 Christmas classics: How to watch

By UPI Staff
"Frosty the Snowman" is one of 25 classics to explore this Christmas season. Screenshot courtesy of Universal Pictures All Access
"Frosty the Snowman" is one of 25 classics to explore this Christmas season.

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- With Christmas fast approaching, it is the perfect time to gather family to reminisce and watch holiday classics. Here's a list of 25 popular Christmas films from the last 20+ years -- and where to stream them.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) -- included with subscription on Max

It's a Wonderful Life (1947) -- included with subscription on Prime Video

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) -- included with subscription on Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video

White Christmas (1954) -- included with subscription on Netflix

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) -- $5.99 on Prime Video

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) -- included with subscription on AppleTV+

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, animated version (1966) -- included with subscription on Peacock

Little Drummer Boy (1968) -- included with subscription on Peacock, $1.99 on Prime Video

Frosty the Snowman (1969) -- $7.99 on Prime Video

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (1970) -- $1.79 on Prime Video

The Year Without Christmas (1974) -- included with subscription on Philo, $2.89 on Prime Video

A Christmas Story (1983) -- included with subscription on HBO Max

Die Hard (1988) -- included with subscription on Hulu

Scrooged (1988) -- included with subscription on Paramount+, Prime Video

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) -- included with subscription on Hulu, Max, Prime Video

Prancer (1989) -- included with subscription on AMC+, Philo

Home Alone (1990) -- included with subscription on Disney+, Hulu

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) -- included with subscription on Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) -- included with subscription on Disney+

The Santa Clause (1994) -- included with subscription on Disney+

Jingle All the Way (1996) -- included with subscription on Disney+

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, live-action version (2000) -- included with subscription on Disney+

Elf (2003) -- included with subscription on Hulu, Max

Love Actually (2003) -- included with subscription on Netflix

Bad Santa (2003) -- included with subscription on Paramount+

