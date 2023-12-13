1 of 5 | Jenna Ortega stars in the new film "Miller's Girl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Miller's Girl. The studio shared a trailer for the thriller Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) and Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit, Fargo). Advertisement

Miller's Girl is written and directed by Jade Hailey Bartlett, who wrote the original play in 2011 and adapted it into a screenplay.

The film follows a talented young writer (Ortega), "who embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web."

"As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear," an official synopsis reads.

Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk and Christine Adams also star.

Miller's Girl will have its world premiere Jan. 11 at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Ortega, Freeman and Bartlett will attend the screening, according to Deadline.

Miller's Girl opens in theaters Jan. 26.