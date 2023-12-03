Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 3, 2023 / 2:39 PM

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M

By Karen Butler
Beyonce's "Renaissance" concert film is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beyonce's "Renaissance" concert film is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Beyonce's concert film, Renaissance, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $21 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with $14.5 million, followed by Godzilla Minus One at No. 3 with $11 million, Trolls Band Together at No. 4 with $7.6 million and Wish at No. 5 with $7.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Napolean at No. 6 with $7.1 million, Animal at No. 7 with $6.1 million, The Shift at No. 8 with $4.4 million, Silent Night at No. 9 with $3 million and Thanksgiving at No. 10 with $2.6 million.

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

