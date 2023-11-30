Trending
Nov. 30, 2023

'Thanksgiving 2' coming in 2025

By Fred Topel
Gina Gershon and Patrick Dempsey star in "Thanksgiving." Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures
Gina Gershon and Patrick Dempsey star in "Thanksgiving." Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Director Eli Roth announced on Instagram that Sony Pictures has greenlit a sequel to Thanksgiving. The original film opened Nov. 17.

"We're doing a sequel, going back for seconds," Roth said in the video. "Thanksgiving 2 is a go."

Roth said he and screenwriter Jeff Rendell would take a year off to ensure they write the best possible script for the sequel.

"We want to outdo ourselves, make it better than the first one," Roth said.

Roth said Thanksgiving 2 would come out in 2025, and likely close to Thanksgiving again.

Thanksgiving began as a fake trailer in the 2007 Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez film Grindhouse. In the 2023 feature film, Patrick Dempsey plays the sheriff of Plymouth, Mass, where a Black Friday stampede killed and injured several people.

One year later, a killer wearing a John Carver masks murders the people he held responsible.

Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, with Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon and Tim Dillon also star.

Thanksgiving has made $30 million in its first two weeks of release, a profit on a $15 million budget.

Roth reminds fans Thanksgiving is still playing and suggests taking non horror fans to try to convert them.

