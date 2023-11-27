Trending
Movies
Nov. 27, 2023 / 11:20 AM

'Society of the Snow' trailer revisits Andes flight disaster

By Annie Martin

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Society of the Snow.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the survival drama Monday.

Society of the Snow is based on the Pablo Vierci book of the same name, which explores the Andes flight disaster.

In October 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 crashed into the Andes Mountains while traveling from Montevideo to Chile. The survivors, which included members of an Uruguayan rugby team, were forced to resort to whatever means necessary to survive in the three months before their rescue.

The trailer depicts the crash and its aftermath, with the survivors struggling to endure extreme conditions.

Enzo Vogrincic Roldá, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Tomas Wolf, Diego Vegezzi, Esteban Kukuriczka, Francisco Romero, Rafael Federman, Felipe González and Agustín Della Corte star.

Society of the Snow is co-written and directed by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage, A Monster Calls).

The film closed the Venice International Film Festival in September and will start streaming Jan. 4 on Netflix.

