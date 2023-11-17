Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 17, 2023 / 5:01 AM

Movie review: 'Saltburn' shocks fail to engage

By Fred Topel
Jacob Elordi stars in "Saltburn." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 5 | Jacob Elordi stars in "Saltburn." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Saltburn, in select theaters Friday, may be an accurate depiction of how chaotic stalkers can be. Unfortunately, the film can scare off viewers like an actual stalker.

Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) is in Oxford in 2002 on a scholarship. He is an outcast to the wealthy student body until Felix (Jacob Elordi) befriends him.

Advertisement

Felix invites Oliver to spend a holiday with his family at their Saltburn estate. There, Oliver meets Felix's parents, Elspeth (Rosamund Pike) and James (Richard E. Grant), and sister, Venetia (Alison Oliver).

At first it appears Saltburn will focus on the culture clash between Oliver and Felix's eccentric, privileged family. Soon Oliver begins to manipulate the family members to endear himself to them.

Felix already has another friend, Farleigh (Archie Madekwe), staying at Saltburn, and Farleigh does not appreciate the competition from Oliver, who gets caught in some lies. .

By the time Saltburn reveals some shocking actions, they're more likely to push viewers away than entice them further into the web. Suggestive and graphic scenes involving menstrual blood are the least of Saltburn's unappealing shocks.

There are also hints of bisexuality as Oliver flirts with both Venetia and Felix. Farleigh could be a rival for both, though he seems way more attached to Felix..

Advertisement

The sexual dynamic is only a superficial garnish. So, it never becomes deep enough to add any substance to the proceedings.

The world of wealthy elites is also inherently less gripping than writer-director Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman. In her previous film, Fennell explored revenge against date rapists and upended the conventions of genre movies.

Promising Young Woman is unfortunately universal because everyone either has known someone who has been raped or seen a revenge movie, and unfortunately a majority can claim both.

With Saltburn, Felix's family may make themselves easy marks by being oblivious to the real world, but it doesn't make theirs a compelling world to visit. Not every movie has to be universal, but Seeing Saltburn through Oliver's eyes only makes it more off-putting.

Saltburn is well-photographed, and the actors commit to the extremities asked of them. Nobody comes away looking bad. It's just a misguided effort.

Saltburn expands its release Wednesday.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later' to come to video-on-demand Nov. 28
Movies // 14 hours ago
Meg Ryan's 'What Happens Later' to come to video-on-demand Nov. 28
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Bleecker Street announced the video-on-demand premiere date for "What Happens Later" on Thursday. The Meg Ryan/David Duchovny rom-com comes home Nov. 28.
'First Omen' pic shows devilish beginnings
Movies // 14 hours ago
'First Omen' pic shows devilish beginnings
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released the first photo from "The First Omen" on Thursday. The prequel to the antichrist franchise opens April 5 in theaters.
'Maxine's Baby' directors call Tyler Perry's success 'great American story'
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Maxine's Baby' directors call Tyler Perry's success 'great American story'
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz say their documentary, "Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," is a celebration of Perry's success as a filmmaker and philanthropist, despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
Director Jonah Feingold describes 'EXmas' as 'Home Alone' with former flames
Movies // 1 day ago
Director Jonah Feingold describes 'EXmas' as 'Home Alone' with former flames
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The rom-com starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester premieres Friday on Amazon Freevee.
'Role Play' trailer: Kaley Cuoco is a wife, mom and secret assassin
Movies // 1 day ago
'Role Play' trailer: Kaley Cuoco is a wife, mom and secret assassin
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Role Play," an action thriller starring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy, is coming to Prime Video.
'Your Christmas or Mine 2' gets trailer, December release date
Movies // 1 day ago
'Your Christmas or Mine 2' gets trailer, December release date
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Your Christmas or Mine 2," a sequel to the holiday romantic comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk, is coming to Prime Video.
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Movies // 1 day ago
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' trailer: Ginger, Rocky rush to rescue daughter
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a sequel to the stop-motion animated film "Chicken Run," is coming to Netflix.
'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff
Movies // 1 day ago
'Madame Web' trailer: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney team up in 'Spider-Man' spinoff
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Madame Web," a "Spider-Man" spinoff film starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, opens in February.
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
Movies // 2 days ago
'Songbirds & Snakes' star Rachel Zegler a lifelong 'Hunger Games' fan
NEW YORK, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler says she wanted to star in "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," because the franchise has always meant so much to her family.
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
Movies // 2 days ago
Director John Woo says 'John Wick' films do 'much better job than me'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Legendary action director John Woo praises the "John Wick" films in an interview for his own new film, "Silent Night."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli expecting first child: 'We're so grateful'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement