Nov. 13, 2023 / 8:17 AM

Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer

By Karen Butler
"Rebel Moon -- Part One: Child of Fire" starring Sofia Boutella is set to premiere on Dec. 22. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | "Rebel Moon -- Part One: Child of Fire" starring Sofia Boutella is set to premiere on Dec. 22. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming sci fi-action movie, Rebel Moon -- Part One: Child of Fire, on Sunday.

Written and directed by Zack Snyder, the film is set to premiere on Dec. 22.

It stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins.

The cast also includes Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Corey Stoll.

"After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers," a synopsis said.

"But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) -- leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld."

A sequel called Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver is set to debut on the streaming service on April 19.

