Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 2, 2023 / 2:13 PM

'The Fall Guy' trailer: Ryan Gosling plays stuntman in action comedy

By Annie Martin
Ryan Gosling stars in the new film "The Fall Guy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Ryan Gosling stars in the new film "The Fall Guy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Fall Guy.

The studio shared a trailer for the action comedy Thursday featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Advertisement

The Fall Guy is inspired by the 1980s TV series starring Lee Majors. The film is written by Drew Pearce and directed by David Leitch, a filmmaker known for Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train.

Gosling plays Colt Seavers, "a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie -- being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt) -- goes missing."

"While the film's ruthless producer (Hannah Waddingham) maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Winston Duke and Stephanie Hsu also star.

The Fall Guy opens in theaters March 1, 2024.

Gosling most recently starred in the Barbie movie, while Blunt appears in Pain Hustlers, which was released on Netflix last week.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cailee Spaeny: 'Priscilla' Presley 'gives so much of her life away'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Cailee Spaeny: 'Priscilla' Presley 'gives so much of her life away'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla Presley in "Priscilla," in theaters Friday, said the movie captures what Priscilla gave up for Elvis and how she claimed her life back.
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "What Happens Later," in theaters Friday, marks Meg Ryan's triumphant return to her trademark genre, with the insight of a woman who's lived some life since her popular films.
Mark Wahlberg 'Family Plan' premiering December on Apple TV+
Movies // 23 hours ago
Mark Wahlberg 'Family Plan' premiering December on Apple TV+
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the film "The Family Plan," starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan, will premiere Dec. 15 on the streaming service.
Melissa McCarthy is a Christmas 'Genie' from 'Love Actually' writer
Movies // 1 day ago
Melissa McCarthy is a Christmas 'Genie' from 'Love Actually' writer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Genie" on Wednesday. The Christmas comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, from writer Richard Curtis, premieres Nov. 22.
'Family Switch' trailer: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms star in body-swap comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Family Switch' trailer: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms star in body-swap comedy
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Family Switch," a new film starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as parents who swap bodies with their kids, is coming to Netflix.
Daniel Radcliffe joins stunt double who was paralyzed in trailer for HBO doc
Movies // 1 day ago
Daniel Radcliffe joins stunt double who was paralyzed in trailer for HBO doc
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived" is a new documentary about David Holmes, a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe who was paralyzed while filming "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Christopher Nolan to be honored at Sundance Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Christopher Nolan to be honored at Sundance Film Festival
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Inception" director Christopher Nolan will receive the inaugural Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award at the Sundance Film Festival opening night gala.
'Terrifier 3' may end franchise, creator Damien Leone says
Movies // 1 day ago
'Terrifier 3' may end franchise, creator Damien Leone says
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Writer/director Damien Leone said "Terrifier 3," a teaser of which is playing with the re-release of "Terrifier 2" starting Wednesday, could be the conclusion of the franchise.
Movie review: 'Sly' brings fascinating insight to Sylvester Stallone's career
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Sly' brings fascinating insight to Sylvester Stallone's career
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Sly," premiering Friday on Netflix, is an insightful look at Sylvester Stallone's career, focusing on the intersection of his life and creative work,
'It Follows' sequel 'They Follow' confirmed by studio
Movies // 2 days ago
'It Follows' sequel 'They Follow' confirmed by studio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Neon announced a sequel to the 2015 horror film "It Follows" on Monday. Star Maika Monroe and writer/director David Robert Mitchell return for "They Follow."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement