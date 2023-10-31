Trending
Oct. 31, 2023 / 5:30 AM

Movie review: 'Sly' brings fascinating insight to Sylvester Stallone's career

By Fred Topel
Sylvester Stallone discusses his ups and downs in "Sly." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Sylvester Stallone discusses his ups and downs in "Sly." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- After Netflix released a three-part docu-series on Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone gets a single film. It makes sense that Sly, premiering Friday on Netflix, has a more focused scope, as Schwarzenegger had three entire careers -- as an athlete, actor and politician.

Sly focuses on the intersection of Stallone's life and creative work, which is exactly what makes his films so special.

Hopefully, nobody still holds the erroneous belief that Stallone is a monosyllabic grunt. You can't write and direct movies without being a good communicator. And that would be a gross misreading of his famous Rocky and Rambo characters, too.

Sly begins with Stallone being philosophical and self-reflective in his art gallery. He continues for 95 minutes.

Stallone is such a consummate performer that he's still compelling in front of director Thom Zimny's camera. He delivers some movie lines as passionately today as he did on screen.

There are some familiar famous stories like how Stallone wouldn't sell the Rocky script unless he got cast. Yet there are other details that haven't been as widely covered, such as the simple place he got the name Balboa.

It is nice to hear Rocky V discussed without outright dismissing it. It's only 3 minutes of Sly, but Stallone, his colleagues and analysts acknowledge its faults while highlighting its worthwhile themes.

It makes sense that most of the movies Stallone talks about are Rocky and Rambo entries, as those franchises paralleled his life and career. He does address his attempt at comedy and the drama Cop Land.

Stallone erroneously calls Cop Land a bomb. It didn't make Rocky/Rambo money, but it was acclaimed, including his performance, and made millions for Miramax. Perhaps Stallone didn't realize that dramas can be hits with smaller grosses.

But films like Cobra, Demolition Man, Rhinestone and The Specialist only appear in brief clips during montages. Stallone fans may have some favorites, but in the grand scheme of Stallone's career, those are just brief phases.

That many of those films were also good illustrates how they benefited from the same qualities Stallone brought to Rocky and Rambo.

Sly emphasizes Stallone's writing, even in movies where he's not the credited screenwriter. That's why most of his movies have Stallone's voice, because he just can't help but make them personal.

The documentary does address the Expendables films because Stallone created those. It also helps explain why Stallone is so reluctant to actually expend any of his heroes.

Stallone's insight brings new depth to his career in Sly. Since Stallone loves franchises so much, perhaps he could do the spinoff about Tango & Cash and Over the Top one day.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

'It Follows' sequel 'They Follow' confirmed by studio
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Neon announced a sequel to the 2015 horror film "It Follows" on Monday. Star Maika Monroe and writer/director David Robert Mitchell return for "They Follow."
'Good Burger 2' replaces Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell with robots
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Good Burger 2" on Monday. The sequel, premiering Nov. 22, sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell face their robot replacements.
'Manodrome' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg joins Adrien Brody's cultish 'family'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Manodrome," a new film starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Odessa Young, opens in November.
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Prisicilla," in theaters Friday, effectively conveys how volatile Priscilla Presley's home life with Elvis was.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops North American box office with $78M
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Horror flick "Five Nights at Freddy's" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $78 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a Marvel superhero film starring Brie Larson, opens in theaters in November.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, will start streaming on Peacock.
'The Killer' trailer shows Michael Fassbender's hitman in action
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller from David Fincher starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and songwriter Mark Ronson discussed the themes at the heart of Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" song and other music from the film.
Leah Lewis, Ariel Winter, Sasha Fox realize career goals in 'Tripped Up'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Tripped Up" stars Leah Lewis, Ariel Winter and Sasha Fox share how the film, on video-on-demand Friday, helped them each realize specific career ambitions.
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Hank Azaria mourns Matthew Perry, credits actor with helping him get sober
Barry Manilow holiday special in the works at NBC
