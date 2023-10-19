Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 19, 2023 / 2:21 AM

Movie review: 'Boy and the Heron' is standard Miyazaki fare

By Fred Topel
Hayao Miyazaki returns with "The Boy and the Heron." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 6 | Hayao Miyazaki returns with "The Boy and the Heron." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Boy and the Heron, which screened its Japanese language version at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles, feels like writer/director Hayao Miyazaki playing the hits. With his 12th feature film since 1979 and an animator since 1963, Miyazaki is entitled to do that.

Mahito's (Soma Santoki) mother dies in a fire in WWII. So Mahito's father, Shoichi (Takuya Kimura) moves them out of Tokyo.

Advertisement

Mahito's aunt, Natsuko (Yoshino Kimura), marries Shoichi and Natsuko soon becomes pregnant. While struggling to adjust to a new town and new school, Mahito is also harassed by a heron.

The heron really surprises Mahito when it talks (Masaki Suda) and reveals a more human looking imp living inside it. The heron promises to reunite Mahito with his mother.

Without spoiling it, the version of Mahito's mother the heron presents is surreal. This leads Mahito into a fantasy world that is more akin to Miyazaki's other work.

Advertisement

The realms to which the heron takes Mahito include simply shaped, round adorable creatures with tiny eyes, the Warawara. There are more talking birds, some of a more warring nature but absurd with their squawking.

Mahito meets other humans with magical powers. The rules of time and space shift as Miyazaki sees fit.

These visuals and metaphysical concepts are consistent with the likes of Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky. Miyazaki still exercises his creative imagination, but there's no mistaking Boy and the Heron came from the same mind.

Miyazaki described The Boy and the Heron as his most personal film, so the levels to which the metaphors of Mahito's journey resonates may be more specific to viewers who may have lived through WWII, especially on the Japanese side.

For any viewer though, the loss of a parent and the trials of growing up can be explored through fantasy. Far lesser movies have done so, but far better ones have made the metaphor more clear while still leaving some aspects open to interpretation.

Miyazaki often deals with children maturing through fantasy adventures. On the Hollywood side, there's The Wizard of Oz, Labyrinth or The Neverending Story. The Boy and the Heron can't be summed up with a line like "there's no place like home" but it's a journey.

Advertisement

The most unfortunate aspect of The Boy and the Heron is the portrayal of the heron man with a bulbous nose resembling anti-Semitic portrayals of Jewish people. Hopefully, this is an accident and perhaps the Japanese imbue noses with different, more positive meanings.

But, the chance that it was not an accident, as the heron man is presented as a shady character, casts a troubling pall over the more fanciful scenes. Considering it's a World War II story that gets very dangerous.

If the least The Boy and the Heron does is add more Miyazaki creatures to his oeuvre, that's not a bad way to spend two hours. It may mean more to others or it may just be a curtain call on Miyazaki's 60 year animation career.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Boys in the Boat' trailer: 'The race is on' in George Clooney sports drama
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Boys in the Boat' trailer: 'The race is on' in George Clooney sports drama
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "The Boys in the Boat," a new film directed by George Clooney and starring Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton, opens in December.
New 'Ferrari' trailer showcases Adam Driver as racing legend Enzo Ferrari
Movies // 14 hours ago
New 'Ferrari' trailer showcases Adam Driver as racing legend Enzo Ferrari
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The new "Ferrari" trailer showcases the Italian automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and wife, Laurie Ferrari (Penélope Cruz), as he launches the legendary sports car brand.
Cairo International Film Festival canceled as Middle East tensions rise
Movies // 17 hours ago
Cairo International Film Festival canceled as Middle East tensions rise
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 45th Cairo International Film Festival -- the longest running film festival in the Middle East -- was canceled Wednesday as tension rises in the Israel-Hamas war.
Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The French film "Pandemonium," which screened at Screamfest, is a surreal afterlife fantasy that goes beyond death and dead bodies.
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Mexican horror-comedy "Teques Chainsaw Massacre" or "Masacre en Teques," which screened at Screamfest, is a fun film school comedy and scary slasher movie.
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," in theaters Friday, depicts the murders of Osage Nation people for the profits on their oil rights, and as such represents a scathing indictment of the banality of evil.
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Wish," an animated Disney film featuring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, opens in November.
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Movies // 2 days ago
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on Friday.
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
Movies // 3 days ago
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, "You'll Never Find Me," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location.
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $96 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
'Wolf Like Me' creator: Isla Fisher 'had the toughest job'
'Wolf Like Me' creator: Isla Fisher 'had the toughest job'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Brittney Griner, Freida Pinto
Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Brittney Griner, Freida Pinto
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement