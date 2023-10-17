Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 17, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Screamfest review: Fascinating 'Pandemonium' puts surreal twist on afterlife

By Fred Topel
Daniel (Arben Bajraktaraj, L) and Nathan (Hugo Dillon) do not survive their automobile accident. Photo courtesy of Arrow Films
1 of 5 | Daniel (Arben Bajraktaraj, L) and Nathan (Hugo Dillon) do not survive their automobile accident. Photo courtesy of Arrow Films

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The French film, Pandemonium, which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a welcome twist on the horror genre. It deals with death and dead bodies, but in a surreal, philosophical way.

The film follows Nathan (Hugo Dillon) and Daniel (Arben Bajraktaraj), who awaken on the road beside a collision between Nathan's car and Daniel's motorcycle. They soon realize they've actually died in the crash.

Advertisement

Two doors appear before them, one red and one white. Nathan and Daniel assume these are doors to heaven and hell and debate their respective qualifications for entering the white door.

The doors prove to be not so simple. While they debate the sins of their lives, they observe passersby at the accident scene.

Nathan even appears seamlessly in the same frame as his dead body, which could either be a simple split screen effect or complicated digital composite. Or perhaps Dillon has an identical twin, but the effect of him observing his own dead body is striking.

Nathan and Daniel's scene occurs on a foggy mountain road, which is impressive, as it's a real location in which the metaphysical story can unfold. The snow must have been a fortunate natural occurrence because the production could not have pumped fake snow on the entire mountainside road.

Advertisement

Nathan and Daniel's story takes up about one-third of the film. Pandemonium then follows a young girl's (Manon Maindivide) surreal experience in a purgatory version of her original life.

This culminates in a bloody scene with a creature, thus qualifying Pandemonium for Screamfest. However, just dealing with death and dying already qualified it.

The third sequence focuses on the mother (Ophélia Kolb) of a troubled teenager (Sidwell Weber). The film does circle back to Nathan's story, giving it conclusive judgment.

Pandemonium offers three ways to explore and deal with death -- a subject that will face every viewer eventually. Traversing the extremes from subtlety to graphic creatures with whom the deceased interact, Pandemonium is a unique philosophical film.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
Movies // 15 minutes ago
Screamfest review: 'Teques Chainsaw Massacre' slays with comedy, kills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Mexican horror-comedy "Teques Chainsaw Massacre" or "Masacre en Teques," which screened at Screamfest, is a fun film school comedy and scary slasher movie.
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movies // 18 hours ago
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," in theaters Friday, depicts the murders of Osage Nation people for the profits on their oil rights, and as such represents a scathing indictment of the banality of evil.
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Wish," an animated Disney film featuring Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, opens in November.
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Movies // 1 day ago
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on Friday.
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, "You'll Never Find Me," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location.
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $96 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
Movies // 3 days ago
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shayda, the debut feature by Tehran-born, Australia-based Noora Niasari, tells a deeply moving story based on the director's own childhood experience of fleeing domestic violence with her mother in a foreign country.
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
Movies // 4 days ago
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "The Well," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, has plenty of elaborate gory makeup effects but little discipline about executing them or the story.
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
Movies // 4 days ago
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Director Karen O'Connor told UPI her new documentary, "Joan Baez: I Am a Noise," is an attempt to humanize the larger-than-life, 1960s folk music and civil-rights icon.
Screamfest review: 'What You Wish For' lacks follow through
Movies // 4 days ago
Screamfest review: 'What You Wish For' lacks follow through
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "What You Wish For," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, has a compelling premise but didn't quite figure out all the details.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican American broadcaster Raoul A. Cortez
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement