Oct. 15, 2023 / 11:59 PM

Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast

By Fred Topel
The Visitor (Jordan Cowan) comes looking for help in "You'll Never Find Me." Photo courtesy of Screamfest
The Visitor (Jordan Cowan) comes looking for help in "You'll Never Find Me." Photo courtesy of Screamfest

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, You'll Never Find Me, which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location. It's a scenario many minimalist horror films have accomplished and this film joins the pantheon.

The film follows Patrick (Brendan Rock), who is living alone in a trailer. At 2 a.m. during a thunderstorm, a Visitor (Jordan Cowan) knocks on his door looking for help.

The Visitor, as she is identified in the credits, is soaking wet and barefoot. She says she came from the beach.

This is a very specific scenario, but it brings up some universal fears. The Visitor is depending on a stranger, and Patrick is offering help to someone who might not be what she seems.

Patrick doesn't have a car and there are no buses at this hour. He doesn't even have a phone.

As the night wears on, elements of both Patrick and The Visitor's stories become suspicious. However, Patrick is a large man, so there is a physical imbalance.

Patrick is living in isolation by choice so he wouldn't be the most social in the best of circumstances. Imagine going to someone for help and he starts talking cryptically and gives a monologue that could serve as a manifesto about the ills of society.

The script by Indianna Bell keeps the momentum up between the two characters, with Patrick appearing to be an ominous, threatening host. He drops some opinions about women that certainly are unasked for and could suggest dangerous views.

The storm only gets worse. When the power goes out, it creates a moody darkness within the trailer.

Directors Bell and Josiah Allen, with cinematographer Maxx Corkindale, create a moody darkness. The characters are illuminated only by the moon or lightning outside.

The Visitor has to help Patrick fix things, but doesn't quite trust him. All of the suspense plays out in looks and glances -- what each character notices about each other.

The mystery unfolds, revealing what The Visitor is actually doing there, and why Patrick has been isolated. By the time the finale gets more graphic, the film has earned it.

Shudder will release You'll Never Find Me in the United States next year. When it plays the streaming service, it will be a worthwhile endeavor to spend the night with Patrick and The Visitor.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

