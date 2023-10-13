Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 13, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough

By Fred Topel
Lorenzo Renzi terrorizes captives in "The Well." Photo courtesy of Iperuranio Film
1 of 5 | Lorenzo Renzi terrorizes captives in "The Well." Photo courtesy of Iperuranio Film

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Makeup and creature effects are about all The Well has going for it. The film, which screened at Screamfest in Los Angeles, struggles with an unwieldy mythology and a choppy narrative.

In 1993, Lisa (Laren LaVera) travels to Italy to restore a painting. She stays with Emma (Claudia Gerini) and her daughter, Giulia (Linda Zampaglione).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three people Lisa met on the bus, Tony (Gianluigi Galvani), Madison (Courage Osabohine) and Tracy (Taylor Zaudtke) are abducted from their campsite. They awaken in prison cells surrounding a well.

A lumbering mute muscleman (Lorenzo Renzi) moans and grunts while he mutilates his prisoners one by one, while serving another creature (Stefano Martinelli), who appears in the prison chamber.

Lisa has frightening visions of these occurrences, and other graphic deaths, while working on the painting. She wants to leave, but there's a penalty clause in her contract that would bankrupt her family business if she doesn't complete the job.

The graphic gore and creature highlight makeup artist Federica Puglielli and Carlo Diamantini's work. Unfortunately, director Federico Zampaglione does not present the unpleasantness in an artful and interesting way like Saw or Hostel.

Advertisement

Therein lies the difference between macabre fun and gratuitous gore. The Well's dismemberments are elaborate and mighty convincing, but there's no dramatic build or catharsis. They're just there.

Nor are they haunting, because it's clear you're watching a prosthetic effects demonstration.

The well scenes don't measure up to the art restoration scenes, either. The latter at least seem like Lisa is a professional, caught up in a strange world with people keeping secrets from her.

Lisa gradually learns of a curse related to the painting, but that also becomes too convoluted to be scary. By the time the connections between the painting and the well are revealed, it's too overstuffed.

The Well never gets a grasp on any of its elements -- the supernatural, the monsters and the graphic violence. When individual elements are so untenable, combining all three overwhelms the film.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Director Karen O'Connor told UPI her new documentary, "Joan Baez: I Am a Noise," is an attempt to humanize the larger-than-life, 1960s folk music and civil-rights icon.
Screamfest review: 'What You Wish For' lacks follow through
Movies // 8 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'What You Wish For' lacks follow through
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "What You Wish For," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, has a compelling premise but didn't quite figure out all the details.
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," in theaters now, showcases how Swift can engage every one of her millions of fans on a personal basis.
'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations
BUSAN, South Korea -- Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Concerning My Daughter," the first feature film by Lee Mirang, examines the solitude across different generations of women, the director told UPI in an interview at the Busan International Film Festival.
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, opens in December.
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Movies // 22 hours ago
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Priscilla" is a new film directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell, is coming to Prime Video.
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Movies // 1 day ago
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy starring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Howdy, Neighbor!", which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a stalker thriller which unfolds over Facetime, and stars Disney veterans -- and it works!
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Faceless After Dark," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a clever revenge tale showcasing Jenna Kanell as an actor and co-writer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement